Respected Roots Closes Out Their Traveling Shows With a Bang at Clark Atlanta University Homecoming

The men’s grooming brand wraps up an incredible tour season with energy, gratitude, and big plans for the holidays.

HBCUs never disappoint — from the band to the school spirit, it’s always unmatched. Ending our tour right here in our hometown of Atlanta was truly special.” — Jason Hawkins

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respected Roots officially wrapped up its traveling show season at the historic Clark Atlanta University Homecoming, bringing energy, good vibes, and premium grooming to the heart of the HBCU community.“We’re so thankful for the invitation and for the love we received from students, graduates, and alumni,” said Jason Hawkings, co-founder of Respected Roots.The brand’s traveling shows this year brought natural grooming products and authentic connection to communities nationwide — and now, they’re gearing up for an exciting holiday season.With Black Week, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday right around the corner, Respected Roots is promising major savings and exclusive deals across its full product line.“This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s supported us this year,” added Abeyon Gardner, PR Manager. “Get ready — it’s going to be sales on sales, and we want everyone to save big.”Stay tuned for updates and announcements at www.respectedroots.com About Respected RootsFounded in Atlanta, GA, Respected Roots is a Black-owned men’s grooming company dedicated to creating natural, effective products that promote self-care and confidence in men of all backgrounds.

