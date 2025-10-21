Respected Roots Celebrates Clark Atlanta University Homecoming 2025

As an Atlanta-based brand rooted in empowerment and self-care, it’s only right that we show up for our HBCUs.” — said Abeyon Gardner, PR Manager and Media Personality for Respected Roots.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respected Roots, the premier men’s grooming and skincare brand, is proud to announce its presence at Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming Week, taking place October 23–25, 2025.Join the Respected Roots team as we celebrate culture, community, and excellence with CAU alumni and students during one of the most anticipated HBCU homecomings in the country. The brand will be on campus engaging with the community, sharing product knowledge, and offering exclusive grooming essentials that represent confidence, class, and culture.“We’re excited to connect with the new generation, celebrate the alumni, and continue inspiring conversations around grooming, growth, and greatness.”Be sure to stop by the Respected Roots booth to shop fan-favorite products, meet the team, and learn more about how we’re redefining men’s care through education, innovation, and community engagement.Follow the excitement and behind-the-scenes coverage on YouTube at @officialrespectedroots and shop the full collection at www.respectedroots.com

