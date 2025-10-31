The Beautiful Way Foundation Hosts Second Annual Community Power Expo and Convergence Summit in Boston

Free one-day clinic and summit unite Boston community and industry to advance health equity and opportunity — Nov. 16 at Roxbury Community College

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beautiful Way Foundation (TBW) , a Boston-based nonprofit bridging the gap between communities and the life sciences industry, today announced its 2nd Annual Community Power Expo, Voices of Progress Conference, and Convergence Summit, taking place Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Roxbury Community College’s Reggie Lewis Gymnasium. Registration is open at https://lu.ma/xdji7p2v The full-day event will bring together local residents, civic leaders, public-health advocates, academic institutions, and industry partners for an immersive experience centered on advancing health equity, workforce readiness, and economic mobility across Boston’s underserved neighborhoods.A Day of Community, Care, and ConversationBeginning at 9 AM, the Community Power Expo will offer free dental and vision services, on-site health screenings, a workforce development fair, and a family resource zone. Attendees will also have the chance to learn about clinical trial opportunities and connect with community organizations offering education, job-training, and re-entry support.In partnership with Bexa (mybexa.com), TBW will also provide 50 free breast health screenings to women who are often overlooked and underserved. To make these screenings possible, the Foundation is raising $17,000 to cover the cost of the exams. Community members, life sciences companies, and partners are invited to contribute toward this goal and help expand access to early detection and preventive care.In the afternoon, the Voices of Progress Conference (12–4:30 PM) will feature panels and micro-conversations addressing critical topics including women’s health, re-entry and mental wellness, and the future of equitable employment in manufacturing, clean energy, and technology.The day culminates in the Convergence Summit (6–9 PM), where life-sciences executives, policy officials, and community advocates will translate insights gathered from residents into actionable plans for inclusive research, health innovation, and workforce partnerships in 2026 and beyond.“From Voices to Action”“This is more than a conference, it’s a community blueprint,” said Tamika Jackson, Founder and Executive Director of The Beautiful Way Foundation. “Every conversation on November 16 will shape the way Boston designs access to healthcare, education, and opportunity. We’re turning voices into action, together.”Founded in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, TBW’s model focuses on three pillars — People, Process, and Policy — to close the gap between community realities and institutional systems. Through trusted ambassador programs, localized data collection, and public-private partnerships, the Foundation builds frameworks that ensure new health innovations are inclusive, equitable, and trusted.In 2025 alone, TBW has hosted over 10 thought-leadership events, cultivated 20+ partnerships across healthcare, academia, and technology, and received national media coverage highlighting its community-driven approach to health equity.Bridging Industry and ImpactThe Convergence Summit will feature voices from across the public health ecosystem, including researchers, corporate social responsibility leaders, and city officials, discussing how industry can better partner with communities to design inclusive clinical trials, accessible digital health tools, and pathways into biotech manufacturing and data careers.“For investors and companies committed to social impact, TBW provides something rare, a living lab for equitable innovations,” said Dr. Rajiv Chopra, Senior Director of Strategy & Data at TBW. “Creating local solutions that scale nationally while also being cost-effective and, most importantly, bring improved health outcomes for all.”TBW’s recent collaborations with Liberty & Health Alliance, and 3Cubed AI demonstrate its ability to translate community insight into corporate action, aligning local needs with industry priorities in research, hiring, and training.Revitalizing America – Building a Workforce for the FutureAs part of its commitment to improving health and creating wealth, The Beautiful Way Foundation recently launched the U.S. Workforce Investment Committee, an initiative designed to connect underrepresented communities to the historic federal and corporate investments being made across the United States in manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.This initiative will take center stage during the “Revitalizing America – Building a Workforce for the Future” panel at the Community Power Expo, where employers, policymakers, and community leaders will discuss how to prepare and connect local residents to the high-growth job opportunities created through these national investments.By aligning workforce development with health equity, TBW is helping ensure that economic opportunity and well-being advance together, creating sustainable pathways for prosperity across Boston’s communities and beyond.Share the Warmth: Coat and Food DrivesIn addition to health screenings and workforce programming, The Beautiful Way Foundation will host its Share the Warmth Coat and Food Drives to support local families in need during the winter season.Through these initiatives, TBW and partners like Bullpen aim to provide 200 warm clothing sets and 200 Thanksgiving food boxes to community members attending the Community Power Expo. Donations can be made online or in person ahead of the event, ensuring that every household feels cared for and nourished this holiday season.Empowering the Next GenerationStudents from Roxbury Community College, Bunker Hill Community College, UMass Boston, and other local universities are invited to attend or volunteer. TBW has partnered with regional high-school and college programs to ensure that Boston’s youth are not just attendees but active contributors to the city’s growing innovation economy.Event DetailsSunday, November 16, 20259:00 AM – 9:00 PM ETRoxbury Community College – Reggie Lewis Gymnasium, 1350 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02120Register: https://lu.ma/xdji7p2v Admission: All events and services are free and open to the publicAbout The Beautiful Way FoundationThe Beautiful Way Foundation (TBW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boston, MA, dedicated to creating equitable systems shaped by community voice. TBW bridges what communities experience with how industry executes and how policy is shaped, ensuring programs are trusted, coordinated, and sustainable.Through partnerships with life-sciences companies, public-health agencies, and local leaders, TBW advances its mission to empower people, process, and policy — driving measurable impact in health outcomes, economic mobility, and inclusive innovation.To learn more or donate, visit www.beautifulway.org or follow @beautifulwayfoundation on social media.Media NotePress passes and interview opportunities are available for the Voices of Progress Conference and Convergence Summit. To schedule interviews with Tamika Jackson or other TBW leaders, contact Tjackson@beautifulway.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.