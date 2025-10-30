Leading TEAM-CBT Practice Feeling Good Psychotherapy Delivers Measurable Mental Health Results Across Tri-State Area

TEAM-CBT group sessions at Feeling Good Psychotherapy provide evidence-based treatment in a supportive environment, with certified therapists delivering measurable results for anxiety, depression, and relationship challenges across the tri-state area. Feeling Good Psychotherapy offers specialized couples therapy incorporating insights from the Harvard Study on Happiness, helping partners develop concrete communication skills and build warm, close relationships that promote lifelong health and happiness Feeling Good Psychotherapy's teletherapy platform eliminates geographic barriers, serving clients across eight states including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut with convenient, private access to master-certified TEAM-CBT therapists from the comfort

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeling Good Psychotherapy, a specialized cognitive behavioral therapy practice serving clients throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, continues to distinguish itself through advanced TEAM-CBT methodology that delivers measurable mental health outcomes often within weeks rather than years of traditional talk therapy.Founded by Dr. Elise Munoz, a master-certified TEAM-CBT trainer and clinical psychotherapist with extensive training at the University of Pennsylvania and University of Geneva, Feeling Good Psychotherapy addresses a critical gap in accessible, results-oriented mental health care. The practice serves motivated individuals, couples, and families across eight states seeking structured, goal-oriented therapy with proven effectiveness."Too many people suffer needlessly from anxiety, depression, and relationship problems -- either because they can't access quality therapy or spend years in traditional approaches without meaningful improvement," said Dr. Munoz. "We created Feeling Good Psychotherapy to demonstrate that rapid, complete recovery is possible through evidence-based methods delivered within a compassionate therapeutic relationship."Advanced TEAM-CBT Methodology Sets Practice ApartUnlike conventional therapeutic approaches, Feeling Good Psychotherapy specializes in TEAM CBT , an advanced evolution of traditional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy developed by Stanford professor Dr. David Burns. TEAM-CBT—which stands for Testing, Empathy, Agenda Setting, and Methods—systematically addresses resistance to change while employing the most effective therapeutic techniques available.The practice represents one of the few group practices in the Northeast with multiple TEAM CBT certified therapists, positioning it as a regional leader in cutting-edge mental health treatment. This specialized training enables therapists to deliver faster, more complete recovery outcomes compared to standard CBT or traditional talk therapy approaches.Every therapist at Feeling Good Psychotherapy has completed extensive post-graduate training in CBT, with many holding advanced TEAM-CBT certifications. This commitment to excellence ensures clients receive care from highly trained professionals who understand the latest evidence-based methodologies.Comprehensive Services for Mental Health ChallengesFeeling Good Psychotherapy provides specialized treatment for adults, adolescents, and children throughout New York City, White Plains, and surrounding tri-state communities. The practice addresses a comprehensive range of mental health conditions with measurable, results-oriented approaches.Core treatment services include:* Individual psychotherapy using CBT and TEAM-CBT for anxiety disorders, including social anxiety, OCD, phobias, panic attacks, and generalized anxiety disorder. Therapists employ Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), cognitive restructuring, and behavioral activation to address root causes rather than simply managing symptoms.*Depression and mood disorder treatment utilizing evidence-based cognitive restructuring, behavioral activation, and TEAM-CBT methods designed to help clients achieve full recovery and develop lifelong coping skills.* Relationship and couples therapy incorporating insights from the Harvard Study on Happiness, which demonstrates that warm, close relationships keep people happier and healthier throughout their lives. The practice emphasizes that the quality of relationships matters more than quantity, teaching couples concrete communication skills and conflict resolution strategies.* Trauma recovery services using Prolonged Exposure Trauma Treatment and other evidence based approaches for PTSD, complex trauma, and adverse life experiences.*Self-esteem and confidence building programs that help clients transform harsh self-criticism into self-compassion while developing concrete psychological tools for lasting change.Measurable Outcomes Through Systematic Progress TrackingA distinguishing feature of Feeling Good Psychotherapy's approach involves systematic outcome measurement at every session. Pre- and post-session assessments track progress in real-time, identify stuck points, and allow immediate adjustments to accelerate recovery—a level of accountability rarely found in traditional therapeutic practices. "Many clients experience significant improvement within eight to twelve sessions, with complete recovery typically occurring within twelve to twenty sessions," explained Dr. Munoz. "Our goal isn't symptom management—it's full recovery and lasting skills development that clients can use throughout their lives." This structured, collaborative approach equips clients with tangible psychological skills rather than creating long-term dependency on therapy. The practice's methodology focuses on teaching clients to become their own therapists, armed with concrete tools for managing future challenges independently.Removing Barriers to Effective Mental Health CareRecognizing that geographic limitations, scheduling conflicts, and financial concerns often prevent people from accessing quality mental health care, Feeling Good Psychotherapy has designed its service delivery model to maximize accessibility throughout the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The practice operates primarily through teletherapy, serving clients across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. This approach eliminates commute time, offers scheduling flexibility for busy professionals, and provides privacy from clients' homes. For those preferring in-person treatment, Feeling Good Psychotherapy maintains office locations in Midtown Manhattan (across from Grand Central Station), Manhattan's Financial District, and White Plains in Westchester County, New York. The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Wellfleet/CHP, and Lyra Health. Full-service insurance and billing specialists assist clients with coverage questions and claims processing. For those without insurance coverage or preferring cash pay for privacy, generous sliding scale fees ensure financial constraints don't prevent access to effective treatment.Evidence-Based Philosophy Grounded in ResearchFeeling Good Psychotherapy's treatment philosophy rests on rigorous scientific research demonstrating CBT's effectiveness for anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship challenges. Unlike therapeutic approaches relying primarily on insight or emotional processing, CBT provides concrete, teachable skills that produce measurable symptom reduction. The practice integrates findings from landmark research, including the Harvard Study on Happiness, which tracked participants over eighty years and conclusively demonstrated that relationship quality predicts health, longevity, and life satisfaction more reliably than genes, social class, or IQ. This research informs the practice's emphasis on "social fitness"—the ability to build and maintain strong relationships as crucial to mental health and overall wellbeing. "Mental health struggles are common, understandable, and treatable," noted Dr. Munoz. "Seeking therapy represents strength, not weakness. With evidence-based approaches and proper training, therapists can help clients not just cope with struggles but fully recover and thrive."Serving the New York Metropolitan Area and BeyondFeeling Good Psychotherapy primarily serves clients throughout the New York City metropolitan area, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester County, and surrounding New York communities. The practice also serves clients across New Jersey, with particular concentration in Hoboken, Jersey City, and northeastern New Jersey communities, as well as Connecticut residents throughout the state.Through teletherapy capabilities, the practice extends services to clients in Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, ensuring motivated individuals ready to actively engage in healing can access specialized TEAM-CBT treatment regardless of geographic location.The practice's established presence in the NYC metro area, combined with access to top-tier therapists trained at leading universities, has built a strong reputation within the professional mental health community. Feeling Good Psychotherapy regularly receives referrals from healthcare providers, former clients, and mental health professionals who recognize the value of evidence-based, results-oriented treatment.For more information or to schedule a consultation:Website: https://www.feelinggoodpsychotherapy.com/ Phone: (212) 406-3520 / (212) 362-4490Email: reception@feelinggoodcenter.com or info@feelinggoodcenter.comAbout Feeling Good PsychotherapyFounded by Dr. Elise Munoz, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is a comprehensive behavioral health practice serving individuals, couples, and families throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and five additional states. The practice provides evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and specialized TEAM-CBT treatment for anxiety disorders, depression, trauma, relationship challenges, and self-esteem issues. All services are delivered through a compassionate, collaborative approach emphasizing measurable outcomes, rapid improvement, and full recovery. 