Durham School Services and Elkhorn Area School District Extend Twenty-Year Partnership for Another Five Years

School District Praises Durham’s Commitment to Safety, Reliability, and Teamwork

Their [Durham's] commitment to safety, reliability, & strong communication helps ensure our students are well cared for each day. We value the teamwork and professionalism they bring to our district.” — Jason Tadlock, Superintendent, Elkhorn Area School District

ELKHORN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services will continue its role as the Elkhorn Area School District’s student transportation partner for the next five years through 2030. This significant five-year partnership renewal builds on the existing twenty-year partnership between Durham and the school district.Durham will continue to run 28 routes for the school district, which includes regular, special education, and summer school routes. As a result of Durham’s decades long service to the Elkhorn community, the team has very proudly participated in various community outreach events over the years. Examples include participation in the community’s National Night Out event, Christmas parade, banner sponsorships for the school district’s athletic teams, and more.“The Elkhorn Area School District is proud to continue our partnership with Durham School Services,” said Jason Tadlock, Superintendent, Elkhorn Area School District. “Their commitment to safety, reliability, and strong communication helps ensure our students are well cared for each day. We value the teamwork and professionalism they bring to our district.”“It is very fulfilling to be able to continue the long-term relationship we have built with the Elkhorn Area School District over the last two decades, and it is all thanks to the hard work of our drivers, office staff, and maintenance team,” said Lisa Magnus, General Manager, Durham School Services. “We have a true, committed partnership of working alongside each other, impacting our future generations by ensuring they have a positive start and end to their school days. Thank you, Elkhorn Area School District, for giving us the opportunity to continue making positive impacts on the lives of our students.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.