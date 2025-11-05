FairSplit Partners with Estateably to Reach Estate Administration Professionals

FairSplit's online rounds process summary

Collaboration introduces online personal property settlement platform to leading estate software community

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FairSplit.com announced today a partnership with Estateably to introduce its AI-powered asset listing , and online personal property settlement solution to Estateably's community of over 5,000 fiduciaries, wealth managers, and trust officers across the United States and Canada.While financial assets can be divided with precision, household contents frequently become a bottleneck in the settlement process. Through this partnership, FairSplit will provide Estateably's estate administration professionals with access to specialized tools for creating inventories, sharing them transparently with heirs, and conducting structured online division processes that reduce conflict and save time."We built FairSplit specifically to solve one of estate settlement's most persistent challenges - listing and dividing personal property fairly and efficiently," said David MacMahan, Founder of FairSplit.com. "Partnering with Estateably connects us with thousands of practitioners who face this challenge daily. We're excited to help them bring more transparency and efficiency to this emotionally complex process."Ari Brojde, CEO of Estateably, added: "Personal property division is consistently a big pain point our community faces. We're happy to introduce our clients to FairSplit's solution for this problem."About FairSplitFairSplit.com, founded in 2010, is the pioneer in AI-powered personal property estate settlement, helping families and fiduciaries list and divide household assets fairly, efficiently, and with full transparency online. The platform combines intelligent inventory tools with structured division processes to reduce conflict and streamline one of estate settlement's most challenging aspects.Learn more: www.fairsplit.com About EstateablyEstateably is a cloud-based platform that helps over 1,000 firms and 5,000 practitioners across the United States and Canada modernize their trust and estate administration practices. Financial institutions, accounting firms, and legal professionals use Estateably to streamline complex estate work from probate forms and trust accounting to beneficiary reporting and inventory management, all from one centralized, SOC2 Type II certified platform.Learn more: www.estateably.com

