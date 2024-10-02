Online Tools Offer Support and Comfort in the Aftermath of Hurricane Helene's Devastation

Founder and CEO of FairSplit.com, David MacMahan AI/LLM integration: Photograph, Upload, Submit and Home Inventory Listing is Done

Ai Online Tools Make a Free Home Inventory for Insurance Fast, and Preserving Images and Stories Creates Some Comfort if Disaster Strikes #helene #Asheville

Natural disasters can strike anyone, anywhere, whether by flood, fire, earthquake or tornado. The recent devastation from Hurricane Helene is a poignant reminder of this reality.” — David MacMahan

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic flooding, which has ravaged communities from Florida to the mountains of North Carolina, countless families are now grappling with overwhelming loss.As homes and treasured possessions are washed away, the need for efficient and accessible home inventory solutions has never been more critical. #homeinventory #insurance #flood #ai #claims #loss #disasterTo provide support for those affected, or concerned it could happen to them, FairSplit .com is proud to announce the launch of a free, AI-powered home inventory tool. This cutting-edge solution allows individuals and families to quickly and efficiently document their belongings, streamlining the insurance claims process in the aftermath of a disaster.In addition, Artifcts .com offers a unique platform that helps users preserve the stories behind their most sentimental items. Through video, personal stories, and detailed descriptions, Artifcts ensures that invaluable memories can endure for generations."Natural disasters can strike anyone, anywhere, whether by flood, fire, earthquake or tornado. The recent devastation from Hurricane Helene is a poignant reminder of this reality," said David MacMahan, Founder of FairSplit.com. A native of Hendersonville, and having lived in Asheville, NC, David recalls swimming in Lake Lure, getting ice cream in Biltmore Village, areas now deeply affected by the storm. He never imagined this was an area at such risk. “We aim to empower homeowners to preserve their home contents, memories and collections with our online tools. For those seeking a deeper, more comprehensive option, Artifcts provides a way to ensure that precious stories are never lost.”Key Features of the AI-Powered Home Inventory Tool:• User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-use, even for individuals with limited tech experience.• Quick Documentation: Upload photos while AI technology automatically generates names and descriptions for your belongings in just minutes.• Cloud Storage: Securely store your inventory online, accessible anytime, anywhere.• Insurance Claim Assistance: Generate detailed reports that simplify the claims process with your insurance provider.As families begin to rebuild, these tools serve as essential resources for preserving memories and facilitating a smoother recovery process. For those who want to document their cherished items in more depth, Artifcts.com offers a platform to preserve both items and their personal stories.Get Started Today:• For the free home inventory tool, visit: www.FairSplit.com • To document your sentimental treasures and stories, visit: www.Artifcts.com About FairSplit.comFairSplit.com is committed to helping individuals and communities navigate the challenges of disaster recovery and other life challenges. For more than a decade FairSplit has offered innovative tools and resources, to empower individuals to safeguard their possessions and preserve their memories in the face of adversity. In addition FairSplit provides the first online system and support for dividing personal property in estate settlement, downsizing, divorce and for estate planning.Call to Action:We encourage all individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Helene, or shaken to imagine it could be them in another area, to take advantage of these resources. Document your belongings today, and share these tools to ensure no one faces the aftermath of a disaster unprepared.For more information, interviews, or additional resources, please contact:David MacMahan Phone: 855-583-7828 Email: David@FairSplit.com or Ellen Goodwin Email: Ellen@Artifcts.com

Ai Quick List and Other Ways to Create a Home Inventory Online for Free

