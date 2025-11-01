Lucia Landscaping Recognized as One of the Nation’s Leading Commercial Snow & Ice Management Companies

Lucia Landscaping Snow & Ice Management Awards Lucia Landscaping Snow Team Trusted by some of the best companies in the area!

Lucia Landscaping is a national leader in snow & ice management, setting the standard for safety, reliability, innovation, and technology.

As winter storms become more unpredictable and severe, commercial properties need a partner they can count on” — Ted Lucia

ROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucia Landscaping , a full-service exterior management company headquartered in Metro Detroit, has been recognized as one of the top commercial snow and ice management firms in the United States. With more than 30 years of experience serving commercial, industrial, and institutional properties, Lucia Landscaping continues to set the national standard for reliability, innovation, and safety in winter operations.“As winter storms become more unpredictable and severe, commercial properties need a partner they can count on,” said Ted Lucia President of Lucia Landscaping. “Our mission is to ensure our clients’ sites remain safe, accessible, and fully operational — no matter the weather.”A National Leader in Snow & Ice Management, Lucia Landscaping has consistently ranked among the Top 100 Snow Contractors in North America, recognized by the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) and Snow Business magazine. The company was also honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Snow & Ice Management, highlighting its commitment to both customer satisfaction and employee excellence.With a 24/7 dispatch center, in-house meteorologists, GPS-tracked fleets, and real-time reporting systems, Lucia Landscaping has developed a data-driven approach that prioritizes speed, safety, and transparency for every client.Lucia Landscaping’s winter operations combine cutting-edge technology with professional training and a proactive service model:- 24/7 Operations Command Center ensuring rapid response and consistent communication- Dedicated Account Managers for each property to oversee quality and safety standards- Liquid Brine Anti-Icing Systems to prevent hazardous buildup before storms hit- Private Weather Monitoring Systems and proactive storm alerts- Weekly Safety and Skills Training through the company’s internal LLI University- Comprehensive Fleet of loaders, skid steers, trucks, and specialized plowing equipment“Our team doesn’t just clear snow, we protect our clients’ operations and reputations,” added Ted Lucia “We invest heavily in technology, people, and process to deliver dependable results during the most challenging conditions.”About Lucia LandscapingFounded in 1993, Lucia Landscaping is a premier provider of commercial landscaping, construction, lighting, irrigation, and snow & ice management services. Based in Roseville, Michigan, the company serves clients across Metro Detroit and throughout the Midwest. Known for its professional standards, award-winning landscapes, and customer-first culture, Lucia Landscaping continues to grow as a trusted partner for year-round commercial property care in Southeastern Michigan.For more information or to request a snow & ice management quote, please visit lucialandscaping.com or call (586) 445-8900.🎥 See Lucia Landscaping’s commercial snow & ice operations in action!

Lucia Landscaping Commercial Snow & Ice Management

