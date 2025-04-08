Lakeside Pro Services Expands Plumbing Services Across Southeastern Michigan

Lakeside Pro Services Brings Reliable Plumbing Services to Your Neighborhood. Say Goodbye to Leaky Faucets! No Hot Water? No Problem!

ROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeside Pro Services, a trusted name in property maintenance and home improvement across Southeastern Michigan, is proud to expand its professional plumbing services for both residential and commercial customers. From routine maintenance to urgent repairs, Lakeside delivers fast, affordable solutions with unmatched reliability and professionalism.With over 30 years of hands-on experience, Lakeside Pro Services has earned a reputation for quality craftsmanship and reliable service. From drain cleaning and leak detection to water heater installations and sewer inspections, the company’s licensed professionals are equipped to handle any plumbing challenge. As demand for skilled plumbing grows across Metro Detroit, Lakeside continues to deliver solutions built on transparency, efficiency, and guaranteed customer satisfaction.“Having a reliable plumbing system in our homes is something many of us take for granted—but imagine life without it,” said Jesse P., Director of Plumbing Operations at Lakeside Pro Services. “No showers, no flushing toilets, no running sinks or access to clean, hot water. It’s essential to our daily routines and overall well-being. That’s why our team is committed to delivering dependable service that keeps homes and businesses running smoothly.”Lakeside’s full-service plumbing division includes:• Water heater installation & repair (tank & tankless systems)• Drain cleaning & clog removal• Sump pump installation, repair & back-up systems• Sewer line repair, jetting & camera inspection• Leak detection & pipe repair• Emergency plumbing servicesHomeowners in Grosse Pointe, Sterling Heights, Troy, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Bloomfield Hills, Warren, Roseville and surrounding communities are already taking advantage of Lakeside’s commitment to service excellence. Just ask satisfied customers like Emily A., who praised the team for going “fast, friendly, and informative,” or Joshua S., who said, “I trust Lakeside with my irrigation and plumbing needs, due to their great service and people.”In addition to its top-rated plumbing services, Lakeside Pro Services provides a full range of property care solutions—including irrigation systems, lawn care, outdoor lighting design, and home renovations. With uniformed professionals, flexible scheduling, and exclusive membership plans, Lakeside treats your home or business like it’s their own, keeping your property in peak condition year-round.Spring Specials – Now Through May 15, 2025:• $99 Drain Cleaning• $50 OFF Plumbing Services• $100 OFF Water Heater Installations• $129 Flush & Fill Special for Tankless Water HeatersTo schedule plumbing service or learn more about Lakeside’s membership plans, please visit lakesideproservices.com or call 586-685-7866.

