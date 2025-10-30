Candidate for Governor, Thunder Parley, announces his plan to attack California's Affordability Crisis

Thunder Parley, ex-Google engineer and current candidate for Governor

Professional Problem-Solver Frames Affordability Crisis as Top Priority, Blasting Failed Policies on Homelessness, Small Business, and Education

We’ve had an abundance of spending, but we have not had an abundance of results. It's time for a problem-solver's approach.” — Thunder Parley

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Parley, a professional problem-solver with decades of experience in Silicon Valley, officially announced his platform for Governor of California, releasing a comprehensive blueprint to attack California's number one issue: the Affordability Crisis.

Parley’s common-sense platform rejects partisan excuses and focuses on three core principles: Accountability, Innovation, and Abundance.

The plan directly attacks the "staggering waste" and "failed policies" from Sacramento that fuel the affordability crisis. Parley highlights:

• The spending of $24 billion on homelessness, which resulted in record-high numbers of unhoused individuals.

• The "California Exodus" of major employers, while Main Street small businesses are crushed by duplicative red tape and unsafe street conditions.

• An energy crisis so severe that California is forced to pay other states like Arizona to take our excess clean power.

• Spending nearly $24,000 per student only to see California rank in the bottom half of states for reading and math.

Parley noted that voters are demanding change, highlighting that nearly 70% of voters passed Proposition 36 as a statewide cry for common-sense solutions to crime and addiction.

"We’ve had an abundance of spending, but we have not had an abundance of results," Parley said. "It's time for a problem-solver's approach."

Parley’s "fix what's broken and build what's next" agenda leads with solutions to restore affordability, including mandating utility accountability and passing common-sense CEQA reform to streamline starter homes. It will rebuild the economy by slashing anti-competitive red tape for small businesses and investing in high-wage, debt-free careers in AI and skilled trades. His safety plan demands an "accountability with compassion" approach, ensuring compassionate intervention for severe addiction and holding repeat theft offenders accountable.

"I’m not a career politician, I'm a professional problem-solver," said Parley. "We refuse to stand by while the California Dream becomes a relic of the past. For decades, Sacramento has offered excuses. Our movement is offering a plan. We will demand results, fix what's broken, and build an abundant future for a California that works for everyone."

Voters are invited to explore Thunder Parley’s full common-sense platform at https://votethunder.com/

Thunder Parley for Governor - Official Launch Video

