Thunder Parley Announces Campaign for Governor of California

Thunder Parley, ex-Google engineer and current candidate for Governor

Ex-Google engineer runs on tackling affordability crisis, jobs, and public health & safety.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Parley, a former software engineer and professional problem-solver with over two decades of experience in Silicon Valley at Google and Hewlett-Packard, announced on Wednesday his campaign for Governor of California in the 2026 election. Parley made his announcement in a video shared online.

Parley, a moderate Democrat, is running on a platform focusing on tackling California’s affordability crisis, creating jobs and expanding workforce development, and improving public health and safety statewide.

“To tackle the affordability crisis, California needs a professional problem solver – not another career bureaucrat looking out for their own interests,” said Parley. “It’s time to elect a governor for the people, not the politicians.”

Parley is based in San Jose, CA, and available for interviews in-person and remotely via phone or video call. His campaign can be found on Facebook and X/Twitter at @VoteThunderCA. The campaign’s website is available at VoteThunder.com.

Interview requests and requests for comment can be directed to Campaign Manager, Tom Pinkh, at media@votethunder.com or via call/text at +1 917-727-1255.

Thunder Parley for Governor - Official Launch Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.