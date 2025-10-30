Attorney General Jackley Announces State Open Meeting Commission Meets Monday, Nov. 3, in Pierre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the State Open Meeting Commission meets Monday, Nov. 3, Pierre.

Commission members will announce the considerations and findings of two open meeting complaints that already have had hearings. Two new complaints also will be heard.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. CST in the Matthews Environmental Education and Training Center located in the Foss Building in Pierre, 523 E. Capitol Ave. The meeting also will be available on Microsoft Teams and SD Network.

Meeting agenda, meeting information, and Microsoft Teams information can be found at: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=218

-30-