Attorney General Jackley Joins Letter Urging Senate Minority Leader To Provide Stopgap Funding for SNAP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a coalition of 19 Attorneys General in urging U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to provide stopgap funding for the 42 million Americans who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“South Dakotans who rely on SNAP are being adversely impacted by this federal government shutdown,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is time to approve a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government and ensure that SNAP recipients don’t go hungry.”

The Attorneys General in their letter to Sen. Schumer said a continued government shutdown means SNAP benefits will not be issued starting on Nov. 1. The coalition stated that stopgap funding is needed to fund the program.

Other Attorneys General who signed the letter are from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

The letter can be found here: https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Media/News-Releases/October-2025/Ohio-AG-Dave-Yost-and-18-Attorneys-General-Urge-Se

                                                                                       -30-

