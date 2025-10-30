‘5th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade, Ceremony, & Tribute Across Michigan Hosted By Veterans of Now 501c19 (V.O.N.)’

Veterans of Now 5th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade — Flint City Hall to Berston Field House and the Michigan Heroes Museum, honoring veterans across Michigan.

Veterans of Now celebrates service and unity with 5th Annual Michigan Motorcade and Ceremony.

“We ride not for recognition, but to remind every veteran they are not forgotten.” — George F. Grundy II, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran & Founder, Veterans of Now” — George F. Grundy II

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans of Now Hosts 5th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Community Ceremony Honoring Michigan VeteransVeterans of Now (V.O.N.), a 501(c)(19) veterans organization based in Flint, proudly announces its 5th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Veterans Unity Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, November 1, 2025. The motorcade will begin at Flint City Hall at 9:00 a.m., continue to Berston Field House for a community ceremony, and conclude with a final gathering at the Michigan Heroes Museum in Frankenmuth.The annual event brings together veterans, families, civic organizations, and supporters for a unified demonstration of remembrance, gratitude, and community pride — honoring the service and sacrifice of all who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces.A Moving Tradition of Honor and UnityNow celebrating its fifth year, the Veterans of Now Motorcade has become a hallmark Flint-area tradition — blending ceremony, reflection, and fellowship.It provides a powerful space for veterans and the community to reconnect, reflect, and demonstrate visible unity.“This isn’t about spectacle — it’s about presence,” said George F. Grundy II, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Founder/Director of Veterans of Now. “As veterans, we all carry things that aren’t always seen. This motorcade and ceremony are about showing up — for each other, for those we’ve lost, and for those still finding their way home.”The event welcomes all vehicles and participants, including veterans, families, civic clubs, riders, and supporters. Police escorts and public safety coordination are being provided by local law enforcement agencies across Genesee County.Ceremony at Berston Field HouseAfter departing from City Hall, the motorcade will proceed to Berston Field House, where participants and community members will gather for a 10-minute open-circle ceremony featuring reflection, a veteran-led prayer, and acknowledgments to local partners.The ceremony will honor those who served, those still serving, and those lost to visible and invisible wounds.Veterans of Now will also formally thank the Genesee County Department of Veterans Services, led by Director Derrick Britton, for its veterans grant funding that continues to make community outreach events like this possible.Additionally, recognition will be given to the Michigan Heroes Museum for its enduring commitment to preserving and sharing the legacies of Michigan’s military and space heroes.“We’re deeply grateful to Director Derrick Britton and the entire Genesee County Veterans Services team,” said Grundy. “Their grant support and partnership help keep our mission alive — connecting veterans and communities through honor and action.”Final Stop: Michigan Heroes MuseumFollowing the Berston ceremony, the motorcade will continue to the Michigan Heroes Museum in Frankenmuth, where participants can visit exhibits dedicated to Michigan’s service members and astronauts.The museum stands as a testament to Michigan’s long and proud history of courage, innovation, and sacrifice.About Veterans of Now (V.O.N.)Founded by Marine Corps veteran George F. Grundy II, Veterans of Now is a 501(c)(19) nonprofit veterans organization headquartered in Flint, Michigan. The organization was created to address the evolving needs of veterans and their families through peer support, community engagement, and service-based advocacy.Key initiatives include:Feed the Need — a monthly outreach providing meals, resources, and encouragement to veterans and families in need.Veterans Motorcade — an annual community event uniting civilians and service members through shared respect and recognition.Veteran Peer Circles — ongoing confidential group support that fosters healing, purpose, and brotherhood.Community Partnerships — collaborations with local and state agencies to address wellness, housing, and transition needs.Veterans of Now proudly partners with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Genesee County Health Department, United Way of Genesee County, and other regional organizations working to uplift and support veterans.A Message from the Founder“We built Veterans of Now to make sure no veteran has to face life after service alone.Whether it’s food, fellowship, or simply being seen — our mission is connection.This motorcade reminds us that we are still here, still serving, and still standing — together.”— George F. Grundy II, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran & Founder, Veterans of NowEvent DetailsEvent: 5th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade & Veterans Unity CeremonyDate: Saturday, November 1, 2025Staging: 9:00 AM — Flint City Hall (1101 S. Saginaw St., Flint, MI)Ceremony: Berston Field House (3300 Saginaw St., Flint, MI)Final Stop: Michigan Heroes Museum (1250 Weiss St., Frankenmuth, MI)Contact: Rachel Harris — (810) 777-4881Website: www.veteransofnow.org Media ContactMedia Contact:Rachel HarrisVeterans of Now (V.O.N.)Phone: (810) 777-4881Email: info@veteransofnow.orgWebsite: www.veteransofnow.org About Berston Field House & Michigan Heroes MuseumBerston Field House has served as a cornerstone of community empowerment for nearly a century, offering youth programs, athletics, and civic events that inspire pride and unity across Flint.The Michigan Heroes Museum, located in Frankenmuth, honors the bravery of Michigan’s military and space heroes — preserving their stories so that future generations can learn from their courage and service.Veterans of Now extends heartfelt gratitude to the many partners who make our mission possible — including the Michigan State Police, the City of Flint Police Department, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan Heroes Museum, and the dedicated municipal and county departments across Genesee County.We also thank our local, state, and federal government officials, community leaders, and civic organizations for their continued commitment to honoring those who have served. Their collaboration ensures that events like the Veterans Motorcade, Feed the Need, and our 10th Anniversary celebration continue to uplift and unite our community in the spirit of service, respect, and unity.

