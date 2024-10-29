4th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Ceremony in Flint

V.O.N. Veterans Of Now 501c19 a nonprofit founded by a Marine Corps Vet who served in a combat zone and run by Veterans

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Us for the 4th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Ceremony in FlintVeterans of Now (V.O.N), a 501c(19) Nonprofit, is excited to announce its 4th annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade on November 2nd, honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. This special event will feature a motorcade and a ceremony, with distinguished guests and community members in attendance.Event Schedule:9:00 AM: Line up in front of City Hall10:00 AM: Departure from City Hall to Berston Field House10:30 AM - 11:30 AM: Ceremony at Berston Field House12:00 PM: Proceed to Michigan Heroes MuseumWe are extremely honored that Director Derek Britton, Director of the Genesee County Veterans Affairs, has decided to participate as the Keynote Speaker. Director Britton will deliver a brief speech during the ceremony at Berston Field House, sharing his thoughts and appreciation for our veterans. If his schedule does not allow him to join the motorcade at City Hall, his presence at the ceremony will still be greatly appreciated.This event is open to the public, and we encourage everyone to come out and show their support for our veterans. The motorcade will travel through key areas of Flint, providing an opportunity for the community to pay tribute to those who have served.Support Our Veterans:In addition to attending the event, you can support our veterans by making a donation to Veterans of Now. Your generous contributions will help us continue our mission to provide essential services and support to veterans in our community. Donations can be made online at cash.app/$VETofNOW or in person at the event.About Veterans of Now:Veterans of Now is a 501c(19) Nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. We provide a range of services, including counseling, job placement, and financial assistance, to help veterans transition back into civilian life.For more information, please contact:

