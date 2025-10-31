Dista Launches Global Black Friday Sale with Weekly Prizes and Authentic Indian-Origin Products

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dista, the California-based marketplace connecting Indian brands to customers worldwide, announced the launch of its Black Friday Deals to date. Beginning November 1, 2025, at 12:01 am PT and running through Cyber Monday, December 1, 2025, at 11:59 pm PT, the month-long event combines exclusive weekly giveaways with curated high-quality bundles of authentic Indian-origin products in beauty, wellness, and food.As part of the campaign, one lucky shopper each week will win the newly released iPhone 17 Pro. Additionally, one customer each day will win a curated product bundle featuring top-selling Indian favorites. Each order placed using the Black Friday coupon code, GETLUCKY, automatically enters the buyer into that week’s draw, with winners announced every Monday starting November 10, 2025.The campaign represents a major seasonal push for Dista as it expands its reach among U.S. and global consumers seeking authentic Indian goods. The platform has shipped more than 2.6 million items to 40+ countries and is recognized for its ability to navigate customs, duty billing, and tracking for Indian direct-to-consumer brands.“Black Friday has become a global retail moment, and we wanted to make it uniquely Dista,” said Kiran Kotla, Co-Founder and CEO of Dista. “Our customers come to us for quality, authenticity, and access to Indian products that are hard to find elsewhere. By pairing that experience with exciting weekly prizes, we’re making this year’s shopping season both rewarding and meaningful.”Dista’s Black Friday Deals feature exclusive offers on emerging Indian direct-to-consumer brands in wellness, Ayurveda, skincare, and food. The curated bundles consist of authentic Indian products, highlighting the quality and effectiveness of Indian-made goods. Each bundle includes thoughtful additions that evoke nostalgia, fostering a deeper cultural connection with customers.Shoppers can participate by visiting https://www.distacart.com/ , applying the Black Friday coupon - GETLUCKY at checkout, and automatically entering the weekly draw. Winners will be announced every Monday on Dista’s social channels and customer newsletter.The event concludes on Cyber Monday, December 1, with a final set of prize announcements and limited-time offers highlighting the convenience of cross-border shopping powered by Dista’s global logistics network.About Dista:Dista is a California-incorporated global marketplace that enables direct-to-consumer Indian brands to reach buyers across more than 40 countries. The company has fulfilled over 2.6 million shipments and is known for its transparent, technology-driven approach to customs, duty management, and cross-border delivery. Dista offers the largest collection of Indian products, and connects global consumers to authentic Indian-origin products in wellness, beauty, fashion, and food, redefining multicultural commerce through trust and accessibility. For more information, visit: https://www.distacart.com/

