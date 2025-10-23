Motomtech Declares the End of the Dinosaur IT Department with Launch of TDaaS - Technology Department as a Service

The traditional IT department is going extinct, and saving SMB’s 75%

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motomtech , a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, today announced the success of its Technology Department as a Service (TDaaS) as a subscription model that bundles development, DevOps, cloud infrastructure, compliance, security, and support, delivered as a unified tech team in under two weeks. Early adopters report reductions in technology staffing and operational costs by up to 75% compared to building equivalent capabilities in-house. While most businesses are still waiting months to fill developer or DevOps roles, Motomtech says the future has already arrived: a full Technology Department as a Service (TDaaS), a subscription-based model that gives companies instant access to a complete tech team for a fraction of the cost of hiring in-house.Instead of recruiting one position at a time, small and mid-sized businesses can now deploy an entire department, including software engineers, DevOps, cybersecurity, and compliance, in under two weeks and at up to 75% lower cost savings. As businesses across construction, logistics, healthcare, HVAC, manufacturing, etc., struggle with the rising costs and delays of hiring full tech teams, Motomtech’s TDaaS offering aims to collapse those barriers, letting SMBs launch, scale, and secure tech infrastructure faster and leaner.“SaaS replaced boxed software. TDaaS replaces the dinosaur IT department,” said Mirgen Hoxha, Founder & CEO of Motomtech. “Companies can’t afford to spend six months hiring for roles that AI, automation, and integration have already reshaped. With TDaaS, they scale their tech just like software, instantly.”For two decades, Software as a Service (SaaS) and Backend as a Service (BaaS) have simplified how companies consume technology. But infrastructure and talent still lag, until now. TDaaS completes the last piece of the puzzle by eliminating the department and freeing up time, money, and space, bringing the IT department into the on-demand era.Motomtech’s clients across construction, HVAC, logistics, and manufacturing are replacing scattered freelancers, high-cost consultants, and bloated IT departments with a predictable, always-on tech function that evolves with their business.- 75% average savings on tech operations compared with internal hiring and vendor stacking.- 90-day compliance readiness for clients needing SOC 2 or ISO 27001 frameworks.- 45-day deployment of end-to-end ERP and field-service systems that previously took six months.“We see TDaaS doing for SMB infrastructure what SaaS did for enterprise software,” Hoxha added. “It’s faster, cheaper, and built for an economy that runs on flexibility.”Why Now- The hiring backlog: IT positions take an average of 42–60 days to fill, while digital projects can’t wait.- Economic pressure: SMBs need enterprise-grade tech without enterprise-size payrolls.- AI acceleration: Companies must modernize infrastructure now to deploy AI responsibly and securely.Motomtech’s TDaaS marketplace will let businesses “configure their tech department” the same way they subscribe to SaaS, selecting the mix of engineers, tools, and compliance modules they need, all under one predictable subscription.About MotomtechMotomtech is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital age. By offering tailored technology teams and end-to-end solutions, Motomtech helps organizations embrace digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve lasting success. For more information, visit https://www.motomtech.com/

