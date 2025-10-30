BRICS, De-Dollarization and U.S. Debt

SAN JUAN, TN, PUERTO RICO, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRICS, De-Dollarization and U.S. DebtCongressman Mark Green and Christian Briggs Break It Down on The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Voice of Reason host David Dias engaged former Congressman Mark Green and Hard Asset Management CEO Christian Briggs in a January 9, 2025 episode examining the economic challenges shaping America's future. Green, who was serving as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee at the time, joined Briggs to discuss BRICS expansion and the global shift away from the U.S. dollar.The conversation explores how BRICS nations are working to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar in international trade. Green and Briggs analyze the effects on American financial stability and the dollar's reserve currency status."This isn't a war of combat hand-to-hand…. This is a financial war.” said Christian Briggs. "When you start to look at the economics or the power of what the BRICS represent, no wonder that tariffs are the headlines."Former Congressman Green provides a policymaker's perspective on fiscal and strategic challenges America faces amid record federal debt and an evolving global monetary framework. The discussion covers domestic implications including inflation, currency confidence, and the future of sound money principles.The episode contributes to public dialogue surrounding international finance and economic sovereignty as the global reserve system undergoes transformation.Watch the full episode at https://youtu.be/ScdsedHDq7c About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and policymakers to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.DisclaimerThe content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. The views expressed on this episode are those of the guest, and do not necessarily reflect those of the host or host show. Any reliance placed on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. Neither the show or the guest is under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

