Influential Women Celebrates Stephanie Leveling: Seasoned Commercial Landscape Professional

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Business Growth, Championing Women in the Green Industry, and Inspiring the Next Generation of Trade LeadersInfluential Women proudly recognizes Stephanie Leveling in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as a seasoned commercial landscape professional and industry leader with over 30 years of experience in the landscape industry, snow and ice management, and client relations.Stephanie currently serves as a Brand Ambassador and Client Relations Specialist at The Integra Group, a company renowned for its business management solutions tailored to the landscape and snow industries. In addition to her professional role, Stephanie co-hosts “Coffee On The PEAK,” a morning show dedicated to sharing uplifting stories and industry insights. Through this platform, she highlights the critical value of skilled trades and aims to empower professionals in both green and snow industries.With a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with Horticultural Sequence from Illinois State University, Stephanie’s career has been marked by a series of significant roles, from Account Manager to Division Manager. In these positions, she has successfully led multimillion-dollar portfolios, consistently delivering growth and innovation. Her dedication to the industry is further reflected in her active participation on the NALP Workforce Council and the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association Women’s Networking Group, where she advocates for women in the trades.Stephanie attributes her success to her deep passion for empowering women to thrive in traditionally male-majority fields. She leads by example, creating opportunities for the next generation in the trades. Her advice to young women entering the industry is simple yet profound: “Trust your instincts—there’s nothing to lose unless you don’t try.”Beyond her professional accomplishments, Stephanie is deeply committed to community service. She volunteers with Moms on a Mission, an organization dedicated to supporting the homeless and families in need across the St. Louis Metro East region.Family, teamwork, and passion are core values for Stephanie. Whether she is running her turf and landscape business alongside her husband, cheering on her son’s football games, or staying loyal to the Packers, she embodies commitment and heart in everything she does.As part of the 2025 Influential Women series, Stephanie Leveling serves as an inspiring example of leadership and resilience in the landscape industry, paving the way for future generations of women in trades.Learn More about Stephanie Leveling:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-leveling Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

