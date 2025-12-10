Debora Juliana de la Peña Celebrated by Influential Women for Transforming Lives with Nourishing Meals Holistic Living

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Private Chef Blends Culinary Expertise and Wellness in Unique Approach to FoodLos Angeles, California – Debora Juliana de la Peña is a highly skilled private chef and house manager whose diverse background in culinary arts, wellness, and household management sets her apart in an ever-evolving industry. With a career that began as a line cook in bustling restaurants, Debora quickly transitioned into catering before discovering her true passion for private chef services, where creativity meets personal connection.Over the past several years, Debora has expertly managed high-profile households, overseeing staff, organizing events, and ensuring seamless daily operations—all while providing nourishing meals tailored to her clients’ specific dietary needs. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through in her successful venture as the founder of a kombucha company, where she brewed small batches for local businesses and cultivated mushrooms, an achievement she proudly counts among her accomplishments.With training from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) in nutrition coaching and unique experiences studying mycology at the Fungi Academy in Guatemala, Debora employs a holistic approach to food and wellness. Her passion lies in helping others develop healthier eating habits, exploring plant-based cooking, and experimenting with fermentation and fungi. Guided by her first chef mentor, Manfred Bachtrog, and supported by her close girlfriends and partner, Emmanuel Thoka & Onyx, she has built a career rooted in passion, resilience, and creativity.Reflecting on her journey, Debora attributes her success to her integrity, strong work ethic, and an optimistic mindset. She approaches each day with curiosity and a youthful perspective, aiming to infuse joy into everything she does. Inspired by the advice, “If I didn’t care, I wouldn’t say anything,” she views feedback as an opportunity for growth and support, using it to refine her skills and strengthen her impact.For young women entering the culinary industry, Debora encourages following your intuition, showing up consistently, and crafting a clear plan to achieve your goals. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining optimism, recognizing that while outcomes may not always align with expectations, dedication and effort pave the way for great opportunities. Debora also recognizes the importance of balance and creativity, especially in a fast-paced field, and values truth, integrity, and open, clear communication in both her professional and personal life.Beyond her culinary pursuits, Debora enjoys working with plants, hiking, camping, and attending live concerts. Cherishing her role as the cool auntie, she balances family devotion with her adventurous spirit and commitment to continuous learning. Her career reflects a philosophy of growth, authenticity, and finding joy in life’s simple yet significant moments.Learn More about Debora Juliana de la Peña:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/debora-delapena Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

