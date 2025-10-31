Fall Brilliance: Champion Hills Showcases Tom Fazio’s Mountain Masterpiece Amid Autumn Splendor

Champion Hills, regarded as Tom Fazio's mountain masterpiece, showcases the beauty of Western North Carolina in the fall.

Champion Hills combines the natural drama of mountain golf with Fazio’s architectural brilliance, and as the leaves change, each hole offers a new perspective

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s no better time to experience the beauty of Champion Hills than fall, when the Blue Ridge Mountains transform into a canvas of vibrant reds, golds, and oranges, framing one of Tom Fazio’s most acclaimed golf courses.Nestled just minutes from downtown Hendersonville, Champion Hills combines the natural drama of mountain golf with Fazio’s architectural brilliance. As the leaves begin to change, each hole offers a new perspective — from elevated tees that seem to hang above the forest canopy to fairways that are surrounded by color.“Fall is when Champion Hills truly takes your breath away,” said Alan Deck, Champion Hills’ general manager. “You can feel the crisp mountain air, see the ridgelines in every direction, and appreciate just how seamlessly Fazio blended this course into the natural landscape. It’s spectacular golf in every sense.”Ranked as America’s 53rd best residential course by Golfweek, Champion Hills is a private club offering a welcoming community that shares a love for the game and an active lifestyle. The course features Fazio’s signature movement of land — with elevation changes, strategic bunkering, and greens that reward imagination.Champion Hills is 2,595 feet above sea level at its highest point, providing players a stunning vantage point to enjoy Western North Carolina’s natural beauty.Beyond the course, the season brings a renewed energy to the Champion Hills community. Members gather for post-round meals on the clubhouse deck overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains, a setting that captures everything special about the community, and the club’s pickleball and tennis courts are full as members enjoy the idyllic weather.For those seeking a private golf experience defined by natural beauty, a world-class design, and abundant amenities, fall at Champion Hills is the perfect introduction.For more information about Champion Hills Club visit ChampionHills.com

