Caledonia Golf & Fish Club Named One of America’s Best Golf Resorts by Golf Digest

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Digest, one of the game’s most trusted and influential publications, has named Caledonia Golf & Fish Club to its prestigious list of America’s 75 Best Golf Resorts for 2025.The honor places Caledonia among the most celebrated golf destinations in the country and reinforces its reputation as a must-play experience.Adding to the Mike Strantz design’s growing list of accolades, Golf Digest wrote, “This golf-only, oak-dotted, sand-dune parcel abutting the marshes and rice paddies of Pawleys Island. The design is ordered and composed, twisting low through the heavy tree canopy while setting up classic hole strategies into angled greens. … Two musts: The chowder at the turn, and a drink on the porch behind the 18th hole. A stay-and-play at Caledonia and its sister course, True Blue, also designed by Strantz, should be at the top of your list for Myrtle Beach getaways.”Golf Digest compiled the rankings based on the evaluations of its nationwide panel of 1,500 raters.Opened in 1994, Caledonia was the first solo design for the late Strantz, who went on to become one of golf’s most imaginative and influential architects. Built on the site of a former rice plantation and framed by centuries-old live oaks, the course showcases Strantz’s artistry and flair for dramatic visuals.From the first tee shot beneath towering oaks to the unforgettable approach over water on its famed 18th hole, Caledonia blends natural Lowcountry beauty with memorable shot-making and exceptional conditioning.“We are honored to be included among America’s Best Golf Resorts by Golf Digest,” said Bart Romano, director of operations for Caledonia and its sister course, True Blue Golf Club. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the timeless design created by Mike Strantz. We take pride in offering guests not only world-class golf but also the hospitality and charm that help define the experience at Caledonia.”The Golf Digest honor adds to what has been a banner year for Caledonia, which was ranked as America’s fourth best public course by USA TODAY 10Best readers. The layout is also a mainstay on Golf Magazine and Golfweek’s lists of the nation’s top 100 public layouts.Just 30 minutes south of Myrtle Beach, Caledonia pairs a timeless golf experience with Southern hospitality and natural beauty, offering a journey that begins the moment you enter its iconic alley of oak trees and ends with lunch on the clubhouse deck.Caledonia’s sister course, True Blue Golf Club – another Mike Strantz masterpiece – is also ranked among America’s top 100 resort courses, and together, the duo serves as the centerpiece for countless memorable golf trips each year.For more information or to book a tee time, visit www.CaledoniaGolfandFishclub.com

