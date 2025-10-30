Frequency Holdings (FRQN) Launches ReachOut DEFEND: AI-Driven 24/7 MDR SaaS Platform to Redefine SMB Cybersecurity

Frequency Holdings Inc -- FRQN

Frequency Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FRQN)

The MSP model is dead. Cybersecurity isn’t about prevention anymore. It’s about how fast you fight back. ReachOut DEFEND keeps our clients compliant, operational, and ahead of the next hit.” — Rick Jordan // CEO FRQN & ReachOut

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN) today announced the official launch of ReachOut DEFEND — MDR + EDR, a Managed detection and response (MDR) platform launched through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReachOut Digital Intelligence LLC The product was unveiled by CEO Rick Jordan during his appearance on Buffalo Fireside Chats, where he announced the release of ReachOut DEFEND [MDR + EDR], a fully managed cybersecurity platform curated and operated by ReachOut’s internal security team. The system combines best-in-class endpoint technology with ReachOut’s proprietary response processes, AI-driven analytics, and 24/7 human oversight. Integrating advanced tools into a unified product.ReachOut DEFEND delivers enterprise-grade threat protection for small and midsize organizations by combining advanced endpoint detection with a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Using AI to identify anomalies and human experts to verify, contain, and remediate threats in real time, the platform eliminates the complexity and cost of maintaining an internal security team.“We launched ReachOut DEFEND because the MSP model is dead,” said Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings and ReachOut Digital Intelligence. “Businesses no longer need to piece together tools. They need real-time defense from a brand that's recognizable. Then add AI watching every endpoint and humans ready to act. That’s what DEFEND delivers.”ReachOut DEFEND’s release follows months of successful beta deployments within law firms and other regulated industries where compliance and data protection are critical. Clients have already seen what matters most. Avoiding compliance failures, uninterrupted operations, and fewer late-night emergencies. ReachOut DEFEND doesn’t just stop threats, it keeps businesses running, contracts intact, and reputations protected.Jordan added, “We’re giving SMBs the kind of digital defense once reserved for Fortune 500 companies. It’s proactive, affordable, and always on. ReachOut DEFEND transforms cybersecurity from a cost center into a business advantage.”With the launch of DEFEND, Frequency Holdings advances its strategy of developing cybersecurity assets that compound value across its subsidiaries, creating scalable, recurring revenue streams while reinforcing its position as an emerging national technology brand.Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC:FRQN)frequencyhold.comInvestor Relations Contact:Email: pr@frequencyhold.com - pr@reachoutit.comPhone: 312-288-8008Rick Jordan:For booking media interviews, TV appearances, and speaking for Rick Jordan CEO:booking@rickjordan.tvRick Jordan CEO on Social MediaInstagram: @mrrickjordanX: @mrrickjordanReachOut on Social MediaX: @reachoutitABOUT REACHOUT DIGITAL INTELLIGENCE (REACHOUT)ReachOut is a cybersecurity-first SaaS company redefining what it means to protect modern businesses, especially in regulated and high-risk sectors. Operating under a post-MSP model, ReachOut delivers outcome-based Licensed Protection through a unified, ReachOut-owned software architecture combining AI-driven cybersecurity, compliance enforcement, and expert advisory. The company’s solutions are delivered as intellectual property, not piecemeal tools, and backed by IT support where it serves the outcome. ReachOut exists to prove that support doesn’t solve risk... Ownership does. The MSP model is dead. This is what comes next.ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: FRQN f/k/a Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first protection and IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.ABOUT RICK JORDANRick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . 