Frequency Holdings Affirms Timely Q2 10-Q Filing w/ Extension Due August 20 Following Auditor & Finance Team Transition

Frequency Holdings Inc FRQN - Formerly Yuenglings Ice Creap Corp YCRM

Filing remains on track for SEC deadlines, maintaining full and current SEC reporting status.

Frequency Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FRQN)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN), formerly Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corp. (OTC: YCRM), today announced that it intends to file its Q2 10-Q within the SEC’s permitted extension period, which runs through August 20th, planning to submit the 12b-25 by the 15th. Under SEC rules, quarterly and annual reports filed within the official extension period are considered timely and compliant. The Company remains fully current with all SEC reporting obligations, and this filing will maintain that status.This is Frequency’s first quarterly filing with its newly appointed PCAOB auditor and onboarding of of a new independent financial compilation partner last month. The Company previously disclosed its transition away from legacy accounting consultants and audit providers in the previous months. These changes have strengthened Frequency’s internal reporting infrastructure and external financial oversignt, aligning with the Company’s long-term goals for uplisting readiness.This filing also marks the first quarterly report since completing its strategic and successful rebranding through FINRA approval of its name and symbol change just a few weeks ago. Frequency plans to continue meeting all required deadlines going forward under its enhanced structure.For booking media interviews, TV appearances, and speaking for Rick Jordan CEO----and Investor Relations Contact:Email: pr@frequencyhold.com -- pr@reachoutit.comPhone: 312-288-8008ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

