Working Together for a Stronger Future: Keystone Human Services and Mainstay Life Services Announce Affiliation

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstay Life Services and Keystone Human Services (KHS), two highly respected leaders in human services, are proud to announce their official affiliation, effective November 1, 2025. Through this strategic partnership, KHS with Mainstay as a subsidiary will become one of the largest providers of human services in Pennsylvania.

KHS and Mainstay have long shared a vision of inclusive, empowered communities where every person is valued and supported to achieve their fullest potential. The collaborative effort between these two mission-driven organizations will amplify their impact, enhance quality supports, and create new opportunities for people across Pennsylvania and beyond.

“At Mainstay, our number one responsibility is ensuring that our vision, mission, and values are lived every single day,” said Kim Sonafelt, CEO of Mainstay. “Our affiliation with KHS strengthens our ability and capacity to do just that by gaining access to a broader network of operational and administrative resources to expand our programs and services so more people can thrive. These added capabilities will allow Mainstay to focus even more on delivering high-quality services, while benefiting from the expertise and efficiencies that come with a mission-aligned partner. By affiliating with KHS, we’re opening the door to greater opportunities for the people we support, for our dedicated employees, and for the communities we serve. Together, we’ll amplify our impact not only locally, but also regionally, nationally, and even globally.”

The decision to affiliate was guided by each organization’s commitment to person-driven supports, community integration, and creative solutions to challenges faced by individuals and families.

“We believe this affiliation will make both KHS and Mainstay stronger, boosting our individual and collective capabilities and impact,” said Charles S. Sweeder, President and CEO of KHS. “By combining our organizations’ unique strengths and sharing resources, we will be able to reach more communities, develop new programs, and respond more effectively to emerging needs. Working together also expands our ability to innovate in the field, advocate for policy changes, and ensure both resilience and organizational growth, so those who rely on us continue to receive meaningful support.”

With this affiliation, Mainstay will continue to focus its operations in Western Pennsylvania and will maintain its Board of Directors. Together the two mission-driven organizations will emphasize innovation in quality support and programming, expand the application of technology, and invest in the future of their team members.

“As Board Chair, my foremost responsibility is to ensure the long-term sustainability of Mainstay so our mission can continue for generations to come,” said Reid Wolfe, Mainstay Board Chair. “By affiliating with Keystone Human Services, we are safeguarding that future. This partnership not only provides the resources and support needed to sustain and expand our work, but also creates new opportunities to grow, innovate, and enrich the lives of the people we support. We are confident this step will allow Mainstay to thrive well into the future.”

“When organizations unite around a shared mission, they create a foundation where compassion and diverse perspectives flourish,” said Terri Slocomb, KHS Board Chair. “Keystone Human Services and Mainstay together are continuing to empower each person to live their best lives, while strengthening the fabric of the community to build a sense of belonging for all people.”

Mainstay and KHS worked with Consulting for Human Services (CFHS), a strategic advisory firm specializing in nonprofit mergers and affiliations, to guide the process.

“The best time to have discussions about merger, acquisition and affiliation is when your organization is in a solid position as both Mainstay and KHS are. We’re helping providers all over the country come together to form culturally aligned, agile organizations poised to better deliver on their missions while meeting the demands of an ever-changing payer environment,” said Stacy DiStefano, CEO of Consulting for Human Services.

KHS accepts inquiries from providers interested in exploring mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations with KHS and Mainstay through its Provider Partnerships page on the KHS website.



For more information, visit KHS.org and MainStayLifeServices.org.

