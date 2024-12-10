Capital Area Head Start Reveals Specialty Community Room

CAHS Community Room CAHS Community Room CAHS Community Room

Capital Area Head Start (CAHS) revealed its new community room at the Banks Street Center in Harrisburg, PA during an open house on December 10

Our goal is to continue to provide a rich environment for children and families to strengthen their relationships and take an active role in each other’s lives.” — Shawnee Hooper, Executive Director of Capital Area Head Start

HARRISBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Area Head Start (CAHS) revealed its new community room at the Banks Street Center in Harrisburg, PA during an open house on December 10. Created in partnership with the Clinton Foundation’s Too Small to Fail Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing initiative, the community room fosters child and family relationships through literacy, music, and oral language.

The room offers a private, comfortable environment where families, teachers, and other CAHS staff can engage in meaningful conversations around children’s behavioral health, developmental needs, and family resources. Available during student drop-off and pick-up, the community room provides families with a calm, engaging space to connect with each other. The room is divided into several areas to promote learning and relationships:

• Literacy Area with couches and comfortable furnishings, books in English, Spanish, Arabic, Yoruba, and Vietnamese, and story retelling kits

• Wellness Area with yoga mats for children and adults, as well as mindfulness activities

• Workshop Area for adults, with a desk, laptops, whiteboards, an easel, and TV with a projector

• Social-Emotional Area to help children express their feelings, resolve conflicts, and learn about emotions

• Exploration Area with nature-based materials and literacy and math materials for preschool-aged children, as well as items for infants and toddlers

• Creative Arts Area with multicultural paper, crayons, markers, colored pencils, playdough, and playdough accessories

• Music Area with instruments and a Toniebox for screen-free digital listening

Families can also access services or resources through available laptops.

“This is just the beginning of the possibilities for this new community room,” said Shawnee Hooper, Executive Director of Capital Area Head Start. “Our goal is to continue to provide a rich environment for children and families to strengthen their relationships and take an active role in each other’s lives.”

Capital Area Head Start has plans to hold workshops for parents and families, bringing in expert speakers from the community. The room will also play a vital role in supporting children and families in Early Head Start as they transition to preschool.

Located at 51 Banks Street in Harrisburg, the Banks Street Center currently serves 166 children in 10 classrooms.

About Capital Area Head Start

Capital Area Head Start is a program of Keystone Human Services that has been providing services for children and families in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties in Pennsylvania since 1988. CAHS’s pre-kindergarten programs are comprehensive, state- and federally-funded child development programs, serving children ages 3-5. Early Head Start serves children birth to three and women who are pregnant.

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.