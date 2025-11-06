TCG Digital Awarded Systemwide Agreement by University of California to Deliver Data & AI Services

TCG Digital Awarded Systemwide Agreement by the University of California

University of California awards TCG Digital systemwide data, AI and analytics contract to drive data integration and digital transformation across campuses.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Digital , a global leader in AI, data, and digital transformation solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a systemwide agreement by the University of California (UC) . The agreement extends TCG Digital’s long-standing 15+ year relationship with UCLA to now encompass all 10 UC campuses, six medical centers, and three national laboratories, enabling the delivery of next-generation data integration, AI and advanced analytics services across the entire UC system.Building on a Legacy of PartnershipFor more than 15 years, TCG Digital has partnered with UCLA, to support transformative initiatives in data integration, financial planning, and research enablement. With this new agreement, the scope of engagement expands significantly to unify critical systems across UC, including:- Data Integration & API Services – Connect and integrate enterprise systems across academic, healthcare, and administrative functions - ERP, CRM, LMS, SIS systems for seamless information flow- Application Modernization & Automation – Enabling workflow automation to increase efficiency and modernize and automate processes- Data Governance & Metadata Management – Enhancing compliance, lineage visibility, and data quality- Cloud Data Lake & Lakehouse Services – Establishing scalable, future-ready data repositories- Delivering advanced AI and analytics powered by TCG Digital’s flagship enterprise data & AI platform, mcube™ — that unifies semantic modeling, intelligent data integration, and advanced intelligence to help universities accelerate research, enhance student experience“Data and AI are not just about technology — they are about empowering people and organizations to achieve more. With the University of California, we are enabling a future where advanced analytics and AI strengthen decision-making, reduce inefficiencies, and create new possibilities across the institution." Debdas Sen, CEO, TCG Digital“This agreement allows us to streamline how data is gathered and analyzed by moving away from manual coding and direct database queries. By aggregating information from multiple sources into a unified data model and storing it in a warehouse, we can ensure cleaner integration with BI tools and enable more reliable, comprehensive analysis.” Sean Pamer, Sr. Category Manager, IT Strategic Sourcing, UC Systemwide Procurement.Driving Impact in Higher Education & ResearchTCG Digital’s footprint in higher education extends beyond UCLA to UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, and UC San Diego, as well as more than 30 leading universities globally.Beyond services, TCG Digital has supported higher education and research through long-term academic partnerships — including funding two Purnendu Chatterjee Chairs at UC Berkeley.Building ‘The Digital University’ of the FutureThrough this agreement, TCG Digital reaffirms its commitment to helping UC accelerate its mission: enhancing research, supporting student success, and improving healthcare outcomes.

