A landmark moment at the Sports Intelligence Hub inauguration, graced by Vice Minister Tobias Gotthardt, alongside sports visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators — driving the future of global sports intelligence. A significant milestone! Gerhard Riedl (CEO, Riespo) and Arunava Mitra (VP, TCG Digital) formalize their partnership at the SIH Launch, in the presence of Mr. Shatrughna Sinha (Hon'ble Consul General of Munich) and top sports and corporate leaders.

The Chatterjee Group (TCG) inaugurates the world’s first Sports Intelligence Hub in Munich — now hailed as the city's third football pillar.

What we do at TCG Digital, is to create the infrastructure for pushing the boundaries of what can happen in any area of life, and in sport, how we push the boundaries of human endurance.” — Debdas Sen, CEO, TCG Digital

PLANEGG, MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Bavaria is well known for its football, Munich is the brand – Bayern München, worldwide for very good football, the Sports Intelligence Hub is now the third pillar.” — Tobias GotthardtAt the recent inauguration of the world’s first Sports intelligence Hub (SIH), Tobias Gotthardt, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, praised The Chatterjee Group (TCG)’s visionary initiative for shaping a new dimension in sports, aligned with both sustainable development and international collaboration. He endorsed the initiative, calling it the "third pillar" of Munich’s football ecosystem after Bavaria and Bayern Munich.Mr. Gotthardt added that Munich – already a digital hub in Europe – strengthens its position as a European digital innovation leader with the initiation of the pioneering Sports Intelligence Hub—an untapped frontier fusing sports, data science, and business. Incorporating Munich’s global sports legacy, especially in football, the hub creates a dynamic ecosystem with worldwide relevance. It also deepens strategic India–Bavaria ties, particularly with Bangalore, aligning with the hub’s global vision. The Bavarian Government and Ministry of Economics have expressed strong support and enthusiasm for this transformative initiative.The Sports Intelligence Hub (SIH):The Chatterjee Group (TCG) has inaugurated the world’s first Sports Intelligence Hub (SIH) in Munich, Germany — a novel initiative integrating neuroscience, biotechnology, cognitive computing, and next-gen AI to redefine athletic excellence.Based in Planegg, SIH is a global, AI- and neuroscience-driven ecosystem uniting elite football federations, technologists, scientists, and sustainability pioneers to transform how sports are played, managed, commercialized, and experienced.TCG Digital is the flagship data science and technology solutions company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG). Its advanced intelligence platform mcube™ , powers SIH, enabling delivery of end-to-end intelligent innovation solutions across the sports value chain — from neuro-biometrics and predictive AI to athlete safety, talent scouting, and immersive fan experiences. With smart stadiums, smart textiles, and sustainable design, SIH pioneers a new, intelligence-first era for global sport.In a bold move to redefine the future of sport through data and AI, TCG Digital has entered a strategic partnership with RIESPO to transform its scouting platform with real-time, AI-powered insights via mcube™. Besides, Munich embodies engineering brilliance, human endurance, and analytical excellence—the ideal ecosystem to advance AI-driven innovation and push the frontiers of sport. With a strong local presence in Bavaria and deep ties to innovators like Linde, FC Ingolstadt, and TÜM, The Chatterjee Group (TCG) is proud to usher in a new era of intelligent, data-driven talent discovery.The Inauguration:Unveiled during the international summit “Infrastructure for Intelligence for the Future of Process Industries & Sport,” the SIH was inaugurated by Shri Shatrughna Sinha, Hon’ble Consul General of India in Munich. He hailed TCG’s pioneering role in using AI, neuroscience, and data analytics to transform global football and highlighted Germany's legacy in manufacturing and football — drawing parallels to the hub's mission to redefine athlete development, injury prevention, and talent scouting through neurobiometric data and advanced analytics.“This is more than a technological leap. This is cultural evolution – an intelligent, insightful, and impactful future for football – born here, powered by TCG Digital, and shared with the world.” — Shri Shatrughna SinhaKey partners include DFB GmbH & Co., TSG Hoffenheim, FC Ingolstadt, IFI, India Football Centre, Rashtriya Raksha University, Prasar Bharati, and the Institute for Compassion, among others like TCG Crest, Garden Vareli, and TCG Lifesciences.The event featured prominent thought leaders and dignitaries such as:• Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer, CEO, FC Ingolstadt• Dr. Jan Mayer, CEO – Innovation & Science, TSG Hoffenheim• Kay Dammholz, Director, DFB GmbH & Co.• Gerhard Riedl, CEO-Riespo & Honorary President, India Football Centre• Mirjam Eisele, CEO & Executive Board Member of the foundation-"Youth Exchange Bavaria"• Mikael Hagstroem, Chairman, TCG Digital• Debdas Sen, CEO, TCG Digital• Arunava Mitra, VP, TCG Digital• Kaushik Moulik, Football Philosopher, Global Strategist & Digital Pioneer• Feroz Meeran, MD, SLK Super League Kerala• Mathew Joseph, CEO, Kerala Super League• Sachin Verma, Regional Manager – Europe (Airport Operations), Air India• Krishna Goyal, Chairman & CEO, Dwarka Gems Ltd.Key Highlights:• Brain2Kick presentation by Dr. Angela Bauch, Director, Product Management, TCG Digital, showed how mcube™ redefines sports analytics by integrating neuroscience with real-time data.• Dr. Jan Mayer demonstrated how TSG Hoffenheim uses 212 KPIs to elevate youth to professional football—with a 23% success rate compared to 3%-4% elsewhere.• Two major MoUs signed: Kerala Super League with DFB, and TCG Digital with RIESPO, which partners to modernize its scouting platform with an AI-powered, scalable solution—featuring revamped UX/UI, robust data integration, and real-time, personalized insights to drive engagement, accelerate decisions, and fuel growth• Insightful Panel Discussion: The event concluded with a dynamic panel led by Kaushik Moulik, spotlighting the need for data-driven opportunities for underprivileged talent—positioning SIH as a game-changing enabler for the future of global sports.Quotes from Leadership:“We take control of our golden asset, the data or we give it to the corporation that developed the next –generation of LLMs. That interface – called the semantic platform, is developed in Munich. This is the opportunity to co-author the future together.” — Mikael Hagstroem, Chairman, TCG Digital“We are using India as a testing bed to try a new dimension of sports broadcasting. We are kicking open the door to the future. It worked well – this DFB Pokal final. This is just step one of many.” — Kay Dammholz, Director, DFB GmbH & Co.“We have a fantastic product called mcube™. We have predicted through our mcube™ before the Pokal Final – the results 3-2, but it happened – 4-2, the percentage of winning was 75%. We are reality.” — Kaushik Moulik, Football Philosopher, Global Strategist & Digital Pioneer“We are already working with scouting platforms, camera systems, analyse our matches. This is already on a good standard. TCG Digital is a worldwide acting company which is leading in AI and IT. So, we can put this together.” — Dietmar Beiersdorfer, CEO, FC Ingolstadt

