Honoris Institution FEDISA Welcomes the World to Cape Town at Global Fashion Graduate 2025

Opening Fashion Show at FEDISA, South Africa FEDISA's CEO, Allen Leroux, and Academic Director, Kim Gush FEDISA proudly hosted the opening night of Global Fashion Graduate

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEDISA, Africa’s leading provider of fashion education and a member of Honoris United Universities, proudly participated in Global Fashion Graduate 2025, the premier international platform celebrating the next generation of fashion talent from around the world. This year’s event marked a milestone for South Africa’s creative education landscape, positioning FEDISA alongside leading global institutions in showcasing innovation, craftsmanship, and future-facing design.

Curated in collaboration with the Cape Town Fashion Council and Group of Creatives (GRP/cr8), the Global Fashion Graduate 2025 initiative highlights Africa’s creative excellence and its role in shaping the future of design education worldwide. More than a showcase, the platform represents a global movement celebrating creativity, culture, and innovation - anchoring Cape Town as a dynamic meeting point for global and African fashion.

To open the week-long celebration, FEDISA hosted the official Opening Evening Mixer at its Cape Town campus rooftop, welcoming delegates, industry leaders, and creative professionals from across the globe. With the iconic Table Mountain as a backdrop, the event offered a uniquely Cape Town experience - an elegant convergence of culture, creativity, and collaboration in the heart of the city’s design district.

The evening brought together representatives from global fashion brands, design collectives, and educational institutions, all united in their commitment to fostering emerging talent and cross-border creative exchange.

“Hosting the Global Fashion Graduate opening evening reaffirms FEDISA’s role as a hub for international dialogue in fashion education,” said Kim Gush, Academic Director at FEDISA. “As an institution, we’re committed to cultivating designers who not only reflect the global fashion narrative but redefine it from a distinctly African perspective.”

Honoris United Universities Group CEO, Dr. Jonathan Louw, added: “By welcoming the world to Cape Town, FEDISA is elevating Africa’s voice in global fashion and innovation. We at Honoris are proud that FEDISA, the continent’s leading fashion education institution, continues to boldly redefine the creative landscape and expand opportunities for young African talent.”

As part of the Global Fashion Graduate Symposium, FEDISA students, graduates, and faculty joined industry-shaping conversations facilitated by global fashion leaders including LVMH, Coloro, The Digital Fashion Group, and PVH - the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The symposium formed one of three core pillars of the event, alongside a Cultural Exhibition of global textiles and artefacts and the Graduate Fashion Show, which officially opened Cape Town Fashion Week.

FEDISA’s inclusion in this prestigious showcase underscores its ongoing dedication to equipping students with world-class creative and business acumen. Through partnerships, industry collaborations, and initiatives like the FEDISA Graduate Rail and the Postgraduate Research Summit, the institution continues to bridge academic excellence with industry relevance, preparing graduates to lead the future of fashion both locally and internationally.

The pan-African Honoris United Universities network is represented in South Africa by world-class institutions including MANCOSA, Regent Business School, The Animation School, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and FEDISA Fashion School.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

About FEDISA

Founded in 2000 by Allen Leroux and Gerald Bird, FEDISA Fashion School is South Africa’s leading private institution for fashion education. Based in Cape Town, it offers qualifications including the Higher Certificate in Applied Fashion, the BA Degree in Fashion, the BA Honours: Fashion, the Diploma in Fashion Merchandising, Marketing and Media, and the BA in Applied Fashion Retail. As a member of Honoris United Universities, FEDISA combines creativity, innovation, and global opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.