Honoris United Universities Unveil Impact Report Showcasing Human-Centered AI Transformation in African Higher Education

Honoris Impact Report 2025: AI in Higher Education

It is not only a record of our progress but a reflection of how our network of private higher education institutions is responding with urgency, thoughtfulness, and innovation.” — Dr. Jonathan Louw, Group CEO, Honoris United Universities

CASABLANCA / DURBAN / TUNIS / ABUJA, SOUTH AFRICA, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Assured impact: Deloitte-assured core KPIs – 87% student employability rate, 86% value-for-money, 1.5 million lives transformed, and 54% female students – alongside continued progress on 12 of the 17 UN SDGs.

• Network-wide AI transformation: A five-pillar AI strategy, AI Communities of Practice, and a pan-African AI Policy Framework guiding responsible adoption across 16 institutions.

• Gender equity: 115,000+ students from 60 nationalities, with women representing 54% of enrolments and 21,600+ female students in STEM.

Honoris United Universities, Africa’s first and largest pan-African private higher education network, today announced the release of its fourth annual Impact Report, showcasing how the network is harnessing artificial intelligence to advance its mission Education for Impact across Africa.

Since its inception in 2017, Honoris has redefined higher education on the continent, now serving more than 115,000 students and transforming 1.5 million lives across 16 institutions. Framed around its six core impact pillars - Quality of Learning, Innovation, Employability, Communities, Sustainability, and Network – the 2025 Impact Report highlights how AI is being embedded across the student journey to enhance learning outcomes, expand access, and prepare graduates for the jobs of tomorrow with durable skills. Practical examples across the network, such as REGENT Business School’s Immersive Learning Centre, in South Africa, the Study Better AI learning assistant at Nile University in Nigeria, AI-powered student support agents like Zara in Mauritius and Nour in Tunisia, the AI-driven Course Creator at the Honoris Digital Division, and AI-personalized employability support in Morocco, demonstrate how technology is already improving teaching and learning. In assessment, AI is supporting efficient grading to increase the student experience and drive student success at scale.

Dr. Jonathan Louw, Group CEO of Honoris United Universities, remarked: “This year’s Honoris Impact Report marks a pivotal chapter in the Honoris journey. It is not only a record of our progress but a reflection of how our network of private higher education institutions is responding with urgency, thoughtfulness, and innovation to the opportunities and challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence in higher education. As we move forward, we remain anchored by our mission to increase access to quality, relevant education for lifetime success.”

As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, the network reports on its contribution to 12 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthening its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices as it expands access to quality higher education. For the third consecutive year, Honoris deepened its commitment to transparency and accountability through a rigorous assurance process with Deloitte, which independently verified key performance indicators including an 87% employability rate, 86% value-for-money, 1.5 million lives transformed, and 54% female students. These recognitions underscore the impact of Honoris’ student-centric strategy.

Honoris remains steadfast in its ambition to transform two million lives by 2028. By aligning AI- enabled technologies with its six impact pillars, the network will continue to unlock new opportunities for students and societies across Africa, ensuring that AI supports its leaders, faculty, staff, and students to increase inclusion, access, and lifelong success, further cementing Honoris’ role as a transformative force in higher education on the continent.

Explore the full Honoris Impact Report 2025 and learn more about the AI success stories across the network at www.honoris.net/impact-report-2025/

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 115,000+ students on 77 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed 1.5 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,300 employer partners. More than 520 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

