Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC) Calls for Peaceful Participation in Upcoming Municipal Elections

Rob Yates, Libertarian candidate for Mayor in Charlotte, NC.

Off year municipal elections typically see low voter turnout. This makes each vote cast more influential.

The LPNC stands firmly against any actions that undermine the integrity of elections ...” — Ryan Brown, Libertarian Party of North Carolina Chair

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC) urges all eligible voters to exercise their fundamental right to vote in the upcoming municipal elections, next Tuesday, November 4. According to their spokesman: "In a time of heightened political discourse, the LPNC emphasizes the importance of peaceful elections, free from any form of voter suppression — whether from government actors, political protesters, or any other source."Voting is freedom of speechFreedomForum.org calls voting “the ultimate expression of first amendment rights.” This notion is echoed by Ryan Brown, Chair of the LPNC."The cornerstone of a free society is the ability to choose our leaders without fear or coercion," said Brown. "We call on all North Carolinians to engage in the democratic process responsibly and respectfully, ensuring that every voice is heard without threats to safety or liberty.“People's right to vote is a vital expression of free speech and assembly. Government officials and law enforcement who are present at polling stations are obligated to preserve peace and protect the rights of voters, not to intimidate or interfere.“The LPNC stands firmly against any actions that undermine the integrity of elections, advocating for an environment where ideas compete openly and individuals are empowered to make informed choices.”Mayor of CharlotteThere is a notable partisan election in the state this cycle that features a Libertarian candidate. Rob Yates is running for Mayor of Charlotte. Rob says he “… brings a fresh perspective on reducing government overreach and promoting community-driven solutions."Like most of our candidates, we are not career politicians, we're everyday North Carolinians fighting for your rights. By voting for a Libertarian, you're voting for a future where government serves the people, not the other way around."Other libertarian candidates?Most of the elections this year are non-partisan races. In these races the LPNC supports candidates who embody libertarian principles of individual liberty, limited government, and personal responsibility. A sample of these candidates across the state include:- In Guilford County, for Town of Jamestown Town Council, Richard Clapp- In Edgecombe County, for Town of Tarboro Mayor, Tate Mayo- In Johnson County, for Town of Princeton Town Commissioners, Jimmy L. Tart- In Pitt County, for Town of Ayden Board of Commissioners Ward 05, Benjamin Rollins- In Nash County, for Town of Red Oak Board of Commissioners, Nick TaylorNorth Carolina voters can learn about their local elections through the state board of elections webpage: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election/local-voter-tool In Charlotte-Mecklenburg, the local libertarian affiliate has compiled a guide for those looking to support libertarians in some of their races. Interested voters can find that here: https://lpmeck.org/voter-guide/ How to be on the ballotEric Parker, who is the LPNC Candidate Coordinator, explained: "The LPNC would like to remind people that the filing period for 2026 elections opens December 1, 2025, and ends December 19. We encourage everyone to use their voice and give people more choices on the ballot next year. "Once they commit to run, says Eric, "Go to your local Board of Elections office and file to run, and reach out to us if you have any questions about running or need support, before or after you file."For more information on LPNC candidates and positions, visit www.lpnc.org The Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC) is the state's affiliate of the national Libertarian Party, dedicated to promoting individual liberty, personal responsibility, and limited government. Founded on principles of non-aggression and voluntary cooperation, the LPNC works to empower North Carolinians to live free from unnecessary government interference.

