GOVSI Podcast: Disinformation – A Global Challenge Requiring a European Response

SLOVENIA, October 30 - Disinformation as a Tool of Influence

The guest explains that disinformation is not merely »fake news« but deliberately created and disseminated information with the malicious intent to mislead the public. Its purpose is to undermine trust in democratic processes, institutions, and mutual solidarity. It is particularly dangerous because it often contains a grain of truth, which makes it more convincing.

Russian Campaigns and Global Tactics

The discussion touches on extensive research into the Russian disinformation operation Doppelgänger, in which cloned websites of well-known European media outlets were used to spread pro-Russian narratives. The ongoing campaign illustrates how sophisticated and organized such operations are—and how difficult it is to fully eliminate them from the digital space.

Freedom of Speech and Platform Accountability

Sessa emphasizes that the fight against disinformation is not censorship, but rather a protection of freedom of expression and the right to truthful information. »Freedom of speech is not free reach,« she notes. A key instrument in this effort is the Digital Services Act (DSA), which strengthens transparency and accountability of online platforms across the European Union.

Building Collective Resilience

Disinformation has become a permanent feature of the modern information society, and it must be addressed in a systematic way. As Sessa states, »We must be ready not only to respond to threats, but also to anticipate them.« Achieving this requires close cooperation among governments, research institutions, the media, and civil society.

