The Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Tirana will be closed during the holidays

SLOVENIA, December 21 - December 25, 2025 – Christmas December 26, 2025 – Independence and Unity Day January 1, 2026 – New Year's Day January 2, 2026 – New Year's Day

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.