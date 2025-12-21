The Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Tirana will be closed during the holidays
SLOVENIA, December 21 - December 25, 2025 – Christmas
December 26, 2025 – Independence and Unity Day
January 1, 2026 – New Year's Day
January 2, 2026 – New Year's Day
