President Cyril Ramaphosa: State Visit to Switzerland, Bern, Switzerland

Programme Director,

Madam President,

Your Excellencies, Members of the Federal Council,

Ambassadors,

Members of the Media,

It is a great honour to be here today on the first South African state visit to Switzerland since the dawn of democracy in our country.

This is an important milestone in our longstanding partnership and a testament to our mutually-beneficial relations.

During our discussions today, we focused on international issues and the bilateral relations between our two countries.

We discussed cooperation in trade and investment, science and innovation, and higher education and training.

We noted that Switzerland is one of our major trade, investment and economic cooperation partners and we agreed that this visit will give our relationship new momentum.

This visit will not only raise the profile of our relations but contribute to better political and economic ties. It will foster greater cooperation and understanding between the people of Switzerland and South Africa.

We note with appreciation that Switzerland has recently launched its new Africa Strategy for the period 2025-2028, reflecting its commitment to supporting democratic processes, good governance and development.

We further noted Switzerland’s role in advancing peace and security within the United Nations and around the world, notably in various conflict areas on the African continent such as Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan.

I also used the opportunity to commend the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs for their significant contributions to improving the lives of South Africans through various initiatives to foster economic growth, sustainability and inclusivity.

The President and I had previously discussed the development of a youth cooperation framework and I look forward to our further engagement in this regard.

We thanked Switzerland for its public support to our G20 presidency and the priorities of inclusive economic growth, debt management, support for multilateral development banks, climate change and the reform of global governance institutions.

South Africa and Switzerland are aligned in our pursuit of a more sustainable and resilient future.

We are pleased to sign two important instruments, promoting cooperation in arts, culture and heritage and in peace mediation and democracy resilience.

I conclude by thanking the Swiss Government for the constructive cooperation in the repatriation efforts of the heritage objects of the Nkuna Royal Family, which will now occupy their rightful place in Limpopo in South Africa.

Relations between South Africa and Switzerland have come a long way. From this State Visit, we are confident that they will go even further and achieve greater benefits for the people of both countries.

I thank you.

