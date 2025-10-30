Basic Education on continued stability and high compliance across provinces during exams

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is pleased to confirm that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations continue to progress smoothly into the second week, with no major incidents reported nationwide.

To date, roughly a quarter of all exam papers have been written including Home Languages with English and, History, Mathematics will conclude this week’s schedule. Across all nine provinces, examinations have proceeded on time and in secure conditions. “We commend our learners, teachers, and examination officials for their discipline and commitment. The stability we are witnessing reflects a well-coordinated and mature system,” said Basic Education Director General, Mr Mathanzima Mweli.

System integrity and learner support

The DBE notes isolated incidents, such as cell phone use and crib notes, which are being handled in line with the national irregularities policy. Some candidates have also been accommodated at approved alternative venues like hospitals; due to health or logistical challenges—a measure that ensures no learner is disadvantaged.

Provinces are closely tracking absenteeism, particularly among part-time candidates, while investigations into all reported irregularities are underway. The Department also continues to clamp down on unregistered exam centres to protect learners and maintain public confidence.

The DBE thanks teachers, invigilators, school management teams, parents, and communities for maintaining calm and focus throughout the examination period. Communities are urged to continue safeguarding exam venues, avoid disruptions, and support learners as they complete their final papers. “This is a crucial moment for our learners. Let us continue to stand behind them and ensure they write in peace and with confidence,” Mweli concluded.

Enquiries:

Media Relations Specialist

Mr Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Mr Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

#ServiceDeliveryZA