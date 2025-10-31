In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market to Reach USD $2.06 Billion by 2029 at 8.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market?

Recently, there has been substantial growth in the market size for in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control. The market, which stands at $1.4 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $1.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth observed in the historical period is due to regulatory adherence, an escalating occurrence of diseases, an expanding elderly population, the growth of diagnostic labs, and a heightened awareness and demand for precision medicine.

The market size for in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It's forecasted to reach $2.06 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be traced to several factors including advancements in personalized medicine, widespread point-of-care testing, increased integration with digital health, rollout of next-generation sequencing (NGS), responses to global health security issues, and compatibility with electronic health records (EHR). Moving into the forecasting period, key trends to watch for will include quality control materials with multi-analyte capabilities, applications integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning, made-to-order quality control solutions, constant monitoring and immediate feedback mechanisms, and portable, user-friendly quality control devices.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Growth?

The growth of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market is primarily spurred by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases like HIV and cancer. Infectious diseases, caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites, are widespread, stimulating the need for innovative diagnostic tests and services to ensure effective treatment. This need, in turn, is fuelling the demand for high-quality in vitro diagnostic quality control tools that guarantee the reliability, functionality, and quality of test tools and results. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a respected statistics institute based in the UK, reported a rise in the infection rate for people aged between 35 and 69 years and an increase among those in school years 12 to 24 years in England by the week ending December 9, 2022. Consequently, the upsurge in infectious diseases, including HIV and cancer, is projected to propel the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics quality control market in the future.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market?

Major players in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control include:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• LGC Limited.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Roche Diagnostics AG

• Siemens AG

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

• Helena Laboratories Corporation

• Quidel Corporation

• Microbiologics Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market?

The progression and enhancement of research and development are paving the way for the in vitro diagnostics quality control market. Dominant companies in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market are creating state-of-the-art products for a sharper competitive edge. For example, in November 2023, Newland EMEA, a Digital Technology firm based in the Netherlands, unveiled an inventive range of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products at the MEDICA trade fair, introducing five cutting-edge barcode scanners specifically designed for the healthcare industry. These scanners, notably the speedy FM510 and FM530, as well as the adaptable FM550 and the intelligent FM600 camera, are aimed at boosting automation in IVD procedures, thus elevating diagnostic pace and precision. This product launch highlights Newland EMEA's dedication towards progressing technology in the automatic identification and data collection sector, with an ultimate goal of bettering patient care through more efficient healthcare solutions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Report?

The in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality controlmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product type: Quality Control Products, Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services

2) By Manufacturer Type: IVD Instrument Manufacturers, Third Party Quality Control Manufacturers

3) By Application: Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Coagulation Or Hemostasis, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Quality Control Products: Control Materials, Quality Control Kits, Proficiency Testing Samples

2) By Data Management Solutions: Software For Quality Control Management, Data Analysis Tools, Cloud-Based Solutions

3) By Quality Assurance Services: Consulting Services, Training And Education Services, Audit And Compliance Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Industry?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the market for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control, with Asia-Pacific predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the future. The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market report includes insights on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

