Slow Bakery by Jing Ting Wu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Slow Bakery

Jing Ting Wu's Slow Bakery Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design by the Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Jing Ting Wu 's "Slow Bakery" as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed accolade highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and functionality of Slow Bakery, positioning it as a leading example of outstanding design within the interior design industry.Slow Bakery's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. By seamlessly blending traditional elements with modern aesthetics, the design aligns with industry standards while pushing the boundaries of creativity. The thoughtful spatial planning and innovative use of sustainable materials demonstrate the practical benefits of Slow Bakery's design for users, the industry, and stakeholders alike.Transformed from the owner's garage, Slow Bakery features a warm and inviting ambiance created through the use of natural wood tones and textured concrete. The bread-shaped wooden door with a brass handle serves as a unique reflection of the brand's identity, while the terrazzo counter and pegboard walls add both style and functionality. The design's meticulous attention to detail, from the spatial layout to the material selection, embodies the owner's passion for artisanal baking, sustainability, and his deep connection to his hometown.This prestigious recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Jing Ting Wu's dedication to excellence and innovation. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and creativity. Slow Bakery's award-winning design stands as a motivation for the team to continue striving for exceptional quality and pushing the boundaries of interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jing Ting WuRound Delicate Design is a creative studio based in Taiwan that specializes in delivering innovative and functional design solutions. With a strong focus on aesthetics, usability, and sustainability, the company collaborates across various industries to transform ideas into tangible, impactful designs. Recognized in international design competitions , Round Delicate Design continues to contribute to the industry by pushing creative boundaries and enhancing everyday experiences through thoughtful design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make notable impacts on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that winning designs meet the highest standards of functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to inspire future trends and advance the interior design industry as a whole. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.