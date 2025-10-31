2025 NYX Awards Season 2 Winners Announced — Showcasing Global Creativity & Innovation

2025 NYX Awards S2 Full Results Announced

The NYX Awards proudly announces the winners of its 2025 Season 2 competition, recognizing groundbreaking creative achievements from across the world.

This season's winners have shown that creativity is never static. They've combined strategic insights with bold storytelling, delivering campaigns that inspire and lead the global industry." — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYX Awards proudly announces the winners of its 2025 Season 2 competition, recognizing groundbreaking campaigns, projects, and creative achievements from across the world. This season highlights the best in marketing, design, advertising, communications, PR, and digital media.

Global Participation

In 2025, the NYX Awards attracted thousands of submissions from more than 35 countries, featuring both independent agencies and multinational corporations. This global participation underscores the NYX Awards’ reputation as one of the most influential international advertising and marketing awards.

Leading Brands & Organizations Represented

Winning entries include direct submissions from Phoenix Media Group, Government Communications Office of Qatar, CJ ENM, Zbra Studios, ADMERASIA, and CRX Design, reflecting creativity at the highest level. Submissions entered on behalf of Adobe x Microsoft 2025, FOX Corporation, IMC Group Asia, Unilever, QNET, McDonald's, Porsche Middle East & Africa, HBO MAX, and more, further demonstrate the program’s ability to attract world-class campaigns. Together, these projects showcase diverse strategies and bold executions that have successfully engaged audiences across multiple markets.

Visit the official website for the complete list of NYX Awards winners here: https://nyxawards.com/.

Judging Panel

Entries were evaluated by an international jury panel of creative and industry experts from multiple countries, based on concept, innovation, execution, audience engagement, and overall impact. Some of the esteemed jury members for the 2025 NYX Awards Season 2 include: Ivan Dzmitryievich (Poland), Sofia Tavares (United States), Hao Shan (China), Jimmy Landaburu (Ecuador), Klaus Sommer Paulsen (Denmark), Pancho Gonzalez (Chile), and Richard A. Neve (Netherlands), among others.

“This season’s winners have shown that creativity is never static. They’ve combined strategic insights with bold storytelling, delivering campaigns that inspire and lead the global industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

2026 NYX Awards – Call for Entries

The journey continues as the 2026 NYX Awards is now officially open for entries. Submissions close on March 12, 2026, with Early Bird entries available until November 26, 2025. Creative professionals, agencies, brands, and organizations worldwide are encouraged to enter their most innovative projects for the chance to gain global recognition.

The winners of the 2026 competition will be revealed on May 8, 2026. This competition offers participants the opportunity to showcase their work to a worldwide audience of industry leaders, peers, and media.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is an international awards program dedicated to recognizing excellence in marketing, design, advertising, communications, and digital media. By celebrating innovation and execution, the awards continue to set benchmarks for global creative excellence.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

