Sport, Arts and Culture on G20 Culture Working Group Ministers adoption of KwaDukuza Declaration to advance culture and the arts

Today marks the successful conclusion of the 4th G20 Culture Working Group Ministerial Meeting held at Zimbali around KwaDukuza in KwaZulu Natal province. The meeting culminated in the adoption of the KwaDukuza Declaration on Culture, which outlines a collective framework for cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, promoting creative industries, and fostering cultural diversity and dialogue among member countries.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie, who hosted the meeting, commended the G20 member states for their unwavering collaboration and recognition of culture as a vital pillar of inclusive development and global unity.

McKenzie emphasised that the Declaration captures the spirit and substance of the collective work of the G20 countries and will provide a blueprint positioning culture as catalysts for socio-economic development.

The Declaration prioritises as guiding principles:

Safeguarding and Restitution of Cultural Heritage

Integrating cultural policies with socio-economic strategies to ensure holistic and inclusive development.

Harnessing digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture and sustainable economies.

Intersection of culture and climate change to shape global responses.

By adopting this Declaration, among others, members call for stronger and more effective global coordination to fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property; strengthening of national policy frameworks; and adequate public investment in the protection and promotion of culture.

South Africa’s hosting of this year’s Ministerial Meeting marks the first time the G20 Culture Working Group has convened on the African continent, signifying the continent’s growing influence in shaping the global cultural agenda. “We have woven culture into social and economic strategies, recognising it as a driver of jobs, tourism, and innovation – culture that heals divides, fosters inclusion, and propels sustainable development,” said Minister McKenzie

The G20 Culture Ministers also recognised the role of the arts and culture industries in growing economies, particularly in developing countries. The outcomes of the meeting will feed into the broader G20 agenda, reinforcing the commitment to place culture at the heart of sustainable and inclusive growth. “Through this declaration, we reaffirm our shared belief that culture is not merely a sector, but a driver of transformation, innovation, and social cohesion. Our collective vision is to ensure that culture and creativity remain central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Minister McKenzie.

The Culture Working Group Ministerial Meeting forms part of a series of activities that build towards the hosting of the G20 Summit in November 2025.

The full Declaration will be made available on the following websites - website: www.dsac.gov.za.

