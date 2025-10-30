South Africa condemns Israel’s flagrant violation of the latest ceasefire agreement

The South African Government notes with grave concern that the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, has ordered immediate “powerful strikes” on Gaza, claiming that Hamas had violated the truce deal.

The air strikes have already killed over 100 Palestinians on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and injured dozens of Palestinians.

It is disheartening to note that these developments happened after Israel recently claimed that it had resumed enforcing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire after conducting dozens of deadly strikes, killing Palestinians, since the Gaza Peace Plan came into effect on 10 October 2025.

The Gaza Peace Plan had brought hope that the ceasefire agreement would hold, that adequate humanitarian assistance would be allowed into Gaza, and that Israel’s military offensive would be halted.

South Africa calls on Israel to adhere to the agreement it signed, and to ensure a peaceful resolution to the devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

South Africa is further concerned that Israel’s actions come days after the International Court of Justice issued a legal opinion which, inter alia, confirmed that “Israel, as the Occupying Power, was obliged to act in accordance with the law of occupation, including the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that any action to protect its security interests must be exercised in good faith and must be consistent with safeguarding the rights and promoting the best interests of the occupied population.”

South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and calls for full adherence to the ceasefire deal by Israel, as it is vital for preserving the prospects for lasting peace and ensuring regional security.

