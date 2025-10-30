Ecer Announces AI Strategy to Accelerate Intelligent Transformation of B2B Marketplaces

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leading mobile B2B marketplace Ecer.com has officially announced its new AI Strategy, aiming to reshape cross-border trade through artificial intelligence and drive the intelligent and digital transformation of B2B marketplaces. The launch marks a milestone for the foreign trade industry’s evolution into a new era of smart development.

Under the new strategy, Ecer.com integrates AI technologies across the entire cross-border trade process—from lead generation and supplier matching to transaction fulfillment—building a comprehensive intelligent trade ecosystem. The company has achieved several key technological advancements, including:

• AI-Powered Matching System: Analyzes buyer behavior data through AI algorithms to enable precise matching between global suppliers and purchasers.

• Multilingual AI Customer Service: Provides 24/7 multilingual support with real-time translation in over 20 languages including English, Spanish, and Russian, significantly reducing inquiry response time.

• Predictive Business Insights: Leverages Ecer’s extensive industry database and product taxonomy to forecast global purchasing trends, helping enterprises anticipate market opportunities.

• Immersive Factory Verification: Combines VR technology with “cloud factory inspection,” allowing overseas buyers to remotely assess suppliers’ production capabilities and shorten decision cycles.

“Ecer’s AI Strategy is not merely a technical upgrade—it represents a fundamental reconfiguration of the traditional foreign trade model,” said a product director at Ecer.com. According to the company, the AI-driven systems have already delivered significant results: invalid inquiry rates dropped by 40%, high-quality lead conversion increased by 65%, and mobile transaction volume has maintained over 40% annual growth.

Industry experts note that Ecer.com’s AI initiative is setting new service standards for B2B marketplaces, promoting the sector’s advancement toward intelligence and precision. As global trade continues to digitalize, this strategic move is expected to inject new momentum into the international expansion of Chinese manufacturing.

About Ecer.com

Ecer.com is a leading B2B foreign trade platform dedicated to empowering Chinese enterprises in their global expansion. By integrating cutting-edge AI, big data, and mobile technologies, Ecer.com provides a one-stop digital solution for cross-border trade, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering international business collaboration.

