Ecer Showcases AI Sourcing Solutions at the 138th Canton Fair

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecer.com, a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, successfully demonstrated its full-link intelligent sourcing solutions at the 138th Canton Fair, receiving widespread acclaim from overseas procurement delegations. The company’s AI-powered services have helped international buyers enhance sourcing efficiency by approximately 60%, setting a new benchmark for intelligent trade innovation.

At the center of Ecer.com’s showcase was its proprietary AI Smart Matching System, designed to redefine the traditional sourcing experience.

“This completely overturns my experience of attending the Canton Fair over the past ten years,” said Mr. Gaidi, a cardboard production line buyer from Belgium. “Before I even arrived in China, Ecer.com provided us with a personalized Smart Exhibition Visit Plan that precisely matched our procurement needs.”

Powered by advanced AI, the Smart Matching System analyzes buyers’ purchasing history, product preferences, and market trends to pre-screen the most relevant suppliers. For example, a buyer seeking specialized electronic components could be instantly connected with leading manufacturers such as BEXKOM Electronics Co., Ltd., ensuring each meeting is targeted and productive. According to Ecer.com’s data, buyers using this system save an average of 65% in on-site sourcing time and improve supplier matching accuracy by more than 50%, allowing them to focus more effectively on negotiations and deal-making.

Integrating AI and Offline Scenarios to Build Deep Trust

Beyond intelligent supplier matching, Ecer.com also introduced its Digital Factory Audit Service at the Canton Fair. This feature allows buyers to initiate remote factory inspections directly through the platform—offering real-time visibility into production lines, quality control processes, and operational standards before finalizing transactions.

This innovation is part of Ecer.com’s broader AI-driven ecosystem, which spans the entire foreign trade lifecycle—covering AI Product Posting, AI Promotion, and AI Customer Service. Together, these tools create a seamless, intelligent trade chain that enhances everything from online storefront setup and content operations to global marketing and business conversion.

A Growing Global B2B Powerhouse

Leveraging big data and intelligent algorithms, Ecer.com continues to optimize global supply-demand matching while upgrading its marketplace ecosystem. Third-party statistics highlight Ecer.com’s strong market presence:

Over 60 million monthly overseas visits, ranking among the top B2B marketplaces worldwide

Recognized as Top 2 B2B marketplace in China and Top 1 mobile B2B marketplace

2.6 million registered suppliers and 4 million active buyers across 150+ countries and regions

To support its rapidly expanding international buyer base, Ecer.com has also established a multilingual Buyer Service Center that provides end-to-end procurement support for global purchasers.

“The future of B2B competition extends beyond traffic and technology—it’s about deep service capability and ecological integration,” said a spokesperson for the Ecer.com Buyer Service Center. “By combining online data intelligence with offline scenario-based services, we aim to transform Ecer.com from a simple information marketplace into a trusted procurement partner for global buyers.”

From its precise online matching capabilities to its value-added services at the Canton Fair, Ecer.com is pioneering the deep integration of “AI + Scenario”, steering the B2B industry beyond the traditional traffic-driven model and into a new era defined by intelligent ecology and trusted collaboration.

About Ecer.com

Founded in 2009, Ecer.com is a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, dedicated to delivering intelligent foreign trade solutions for global buyers and suppliers. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI and big data, Ecer.com focuses on improving cross-border communication and transaction efficiency—empowering a simpler, smarter, and more connected global trade ecosystem.

