Ecer.com Launches "AI Sourcing" System at ICBE 2025, Accelerating the Intelligent Transformation of Global Trade

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 ICBE opened in Shenzhen, bringing together global e-commerce leaders and top marketplaces for Asia's largest and most influential cross-border trade event. At the exhibition, Ecer.com, one of the world's leading mobile B2B marketplaces, unveiled its latest innovation — the AI Sourcing System, marking a major step toward the intelligent era of global trade.

The AI Sourcing System integrates high-efficiency processes, intelligent matching, and real-time multilingual communication. By deeply embedding AI into cross-border sourcing, the system enhances matching accuracy, boosts communication efficiency, and streamlines international business interactions. Exhibitors and visitors experienced the system’s full capabilities firsthand, witnessing its powerful performance in smart product selection, supplier matching, and instant buyer–seller communication.

During the live demo, the AI Sourcing System achieved seamless real-time conversations with users, analyzing complex details such as product specifications and delivery timelines with impressive precision.

"Ecer.com truly understands the pain points of global traders," said a representative from an attending company. "This system effectively solves long-standing challenges like language barriers, time zone gaps, and high labor costs that have burdened the industry for years."

The debut of the AI Sourcing System represents another milestone in Ecer.com's long-term AI-driven strategy. Over the years, the company has launched a comprehensive suite of intelligent tools, including AI Product Posting, AI Promotion, and AI Customer Service, forming a fully connected digital trade ecosystem — from online store setup and content marketing to promotion and business conversion.

Looking ahead, Ecer.com will continue to advance its smart trade ecosystem, empowering enterprises with AI technology and making global trade simpler, faster, and smarter.

About Ecer.com

Ecer.com is a leading B2B foreign trade platform dedicated to empowering Chinese enterprises in their global expansion. By integrating cutting-edge AI, big data, and mobile technologies, Ecer.com provides a one-stop digital solution for cross-border trade, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering international business collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.