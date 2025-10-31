Hair Removal Products Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

Hair Removal Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Hair Removal Products Market Size And Growth?

The market size for hair removal products has been experiencing consistent growth over the past few years. Expecting to expand from a value of $4.38 billion in 2024 to $4.59 billion in 2025, it will register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historic period include the rising demand for natural and environmentally friendly products, shifts in fashion trends, growing consciousness about personal grooming, increased disposable income, and amplified demand for hair removal products.

In the upcoming years, a strong expansion is anticipated in the hair removal products market, which is projected to achieve a size of $5.63 billion by 2029, growing at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The factors instigating growth during the forecast period include enhanced demand for hair removal products, increased e-commerce traffic, awareness of personal grooming, expenditure on personal care products, and the emergence of more grooming businesses. Key trends for the forecast period include the adoption and advancement of products, substantial investments, the launch of innovative offerings, technology embraced by cosmetic and medical professionals, and the rising demand for simpler and more efficient hair removal techniques.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hair Removal Products Market?

The hair removal products market is experiencing growth influenced by the increasing number of grooming businesses. These businesses pertain to sectors and services offering grooming and personal care for customers. Cultural norms, personal grooming choices, and aesthetic trends drive the demand for hair removal products, as people pursue hairless areas and smooth skin for hygiene, comfort, and self-assurance. Comprehensive services using hair removal products are provided by grooming businesses, improving the clients' grooming experiences by catering to their beauty preferences and cleanliness requirements. For instance, the US spa industry witnessed an increase in overall revenue from $18.1 billion in 2021 to $20.1 billion in 2023, reflecting a growth of over 11%, as per the report presented by the International SPA Association (ISPA), a non-profit trade organization based-in US, in April 2024. Consequently, the expansion of grooming businesses is contributing to the surge in the hair removal product market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hair Removal Products Market?

Major players in the Hair Removal Products include:

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Braun GmbH

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Rica Group

• Lumenis Be Ltd.

• Cynosure

• American International Industries

• Cutera Inc.

• Alma Lasers

• Solta Medical

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Hair Removal Products Sector?

In a bid to offer secure, user-friendly, and high-grade hair removal solutions at home, leading manufacturers in the hair removal product market are coming up with novel strategies such as Advanced IPL Hair Removal Technology. The Advanced IPL Hair Removal Technology makes use of intense pulsed light (IPL) systems that deploy broad-spectrum light to single out and heat hair follicles, thereby effectively ceasing hair re-growth with recurring treatments. Ulike, a beauty technology enterprise based out of China, rolled out the Ulike Air 10 in April 2024, a pioneering IPL hair removal appliance meant for domestic use. It includes features like the Super Hair Removal (SHR) Mode and the Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology, improving its effectiveness and ensuring skin safety throughout treatments. This roll-out reiterates Ulike's dedication to bring professional-level beauty technology to homes, presenting users a powerful, safe, and easy-to-use substitute to salon hair removal.

How Is The Hair Removal Products Market Segmented?

The hair removal productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Waxing, Creams, Electronic Device, Razor

2) By Gender: Men, Women

3) By Distribution Channel: Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Face, Body, Ear, Nose, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Waxing: Hard Wax, Soft Wax, Wax Strips, Roll-On Wax, Sugar Waxing

2) By Creams: Depilatory Creams, Hair Removal Lotions, Sensitive Skin Hair Removal Creams, Gel-Based Hair Removal Creams

3) By Electronic Device: Electric Shavers, Laser Hair Removal Devices, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Hair Removal Devices, Epilators, Hair Removal Trimmers

4) By Razor: Manual Razors, Electric Razors, Safety Razors, Disposable Razors, Multi-Blade Razors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hair Removal Products Market?

In 2024, North America led the hair removal products market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the projected period. The report on the hair removal products market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

