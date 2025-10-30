Biomed Industries to Present Phase 2 Data on NA-931—an Oral Alternative to Injectables for Obesity—at ObesityWeek® 2025

Biomed Industries, Inc. logo Biomed pipeline NA-931 for weight loss

Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Breakthrough Phase 2 Data on NA-931—an Oral Alternative to Injectables for Obesity—at ObesityWeek® 2025

NA-931, the first-in-class oral quadruple agonist represents a major leap forward for treating obesity, offering patients a convenient, effective, and safer alternative to existing GLP-1 therapies” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Biomed Industries, Inc. (“Biomed”) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lloyd Tran, will deliver an oral presentation at ObesityWeek2025, taking place November 4–7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.Dr. Tran will present findings from Biomed’s Phase 2 clinical trial of NA-931, the company’s investigational oral quadruple agonist for the treatment of obesity, demonstrating significant weight-loss efficacy and a strong safety profile in participants with at least one weight-related comorbidity.In addition to the oral presentation, Biomed will present two scientific posters:• “Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for the Treatment of Obesity” — highlighting Biomed’s pioneering research that links neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders. The company was among the first to identify and validate this relationship through its dual clinical programs.• “Obesity Drugs Over the Past 20 Years – Trends and Future Directions: A Meta-Analysis of Clinical Trials Using ML and AI” — offering a comprehensive overview of the evolution of obesity therapeutics, from early GLP-1 agonists to next-generation multi-agonist strategies. The analysis positions NA-931 as a major advancement, combining oral convenience with superior safety compared to current injectable treatments.“We’re thrilled to share the robust safety and efficacy data supporting NA-931, our first-in-class oral quadruple agonist for obesity,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “NA-931 represents a major leap forward—offering patients a convenient, effective, and safer alternative to existing GLP-1 therapies.”ObesityWeek2025, themed “Obesity as a Chronic Disease,” convenes global experts in obesity science, clinical care, policy, and advocacy to explore leading-edge advances—from GLP-1 therapies and food policy innovations to a deeper understanding of obesity as a key driver of chronic disease.The Urgent Need for Innovation in Obesity TreatmentObesity affects more than 650 million people globally, driven by a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and behavioral factors. It is closely linked to type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, and chronic kidney disease.Despite recent breakthroughs, many available treatments fail to address the full biological complexity of obesity. By 2035, more than **4 billion people—over half of the world’s population—**are projected to be overweight or obese, underscoring the urgent need for innovative, multi-targeted therapies such as NA-931.About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its research portfolio spans treatments targeting Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), diabetes, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, and Alcohol Use Disorder.For more information, visit www.biomedind.com Media ContactMichael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.San Jose, CA 95131, USATel: 800-824-5135Email: media@biomedind.com

Introductory video of Biomed Industries, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.