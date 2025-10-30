Fountain of Life by Derya Geylani Vurusan Wins Silver in A' Fine Art Design Awards

Fountain Of Life

Derya Geylani Vurusan's captivating sculpture, Fountain of Life, recognized with prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Fine Arts and Art Installation Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award and Competition has announced Derya Geylani Vurusan 's exceptional sculpture, Fountain of Life, as a Silver Award winner in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Vurusan's work within the fine art and design industries, celebrating its outstanding merits and innovative qualities.Fountain of Life stands out as a remarkable example of contemporary fine art that resonates with both industry professionals and art enthusiasts alike. By seamlessly blending traditional materials with modern techniques, Vurusan's sculpture embodies the evolving landscape of fine art and pushes the boundaries of artistic expression. This award-winning work showcases the immense potential for fine art to inspire, engage, and shape the way we perceive and interact with the world around us.Vurusan's Fountain of Life is a captivating sculptural piece that ingeniously combines travertine stone, symbolizing the past, with dynamic glass splashes that represent the present moment frozen in time. This thought-provoking juxtaposition of materials and temporal concepts creates a powerful narrative that invites viewers to contemplate the interplay between history and the present. The sculpture's unique composition, masterful execution, and profound symbolism set it apart as a truly exceptional work of fine art.The Silver A' Design Award bestowed upon Fountain of Life serves as a testament to Derya Geylani Vurusan's remarkable talent and dedication to her craft. This recognition is expected to inspire Vurusan and her contemporaries to continue pushing the boundaries of fine art, fostering innovation and creativity within the industry. As Fountain of Life gains international exposure through this prestigious award, it has the potential to influence and shape future trends in fine art and installation design.Interested parties may learn more about Derya Geylani Vurusan's award-winning sculpture, Fountain of Life, by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Derya Geylani VurusanDerya Geylani Vurusan is a contemporary glass artist and lecturer at Marmara University, Faculty of Fine Arts, Department of Glass in Turkey. Her practice involves combining narrative elements with glass as a medium, often addressing environmental and socio-political themes. Through a process that merges conceptual storytelling and material exploration, Vurusan creates works that aim to engage audiences and encourage awareness. Her approach reflects an ongoing investigation into the relationship between form, content, and context in contemporary glass art.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The winning works in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category are selected based on criteria such as originality of concept, innovative technique, aesthetic appeal, emotional impact, artistic skill demonstrated, composition and layout, use of color and texture, conceptual depth, cultural relevance, social commentary, historical context, interpretation and expression, technical execution, visual harmony, artistic influence, narrative quality, material selection, environmental consideration, adherence to theme, and presentation quality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://fineartcompetition.net

