Senate Bill 1081 Printer's Number 1289
PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - employment, or any valuable consideration under section 1103.2,
based on any understanding of that public official, public
employee or nominee that the vote, official action or judgment
of the public official or public employee or nominee or
candidate for public office would be influenced thereby.
* * *
Section 3. Title 65 is amended by adding sections to read:
§ 1103.1. Gift ban.
Except as provided in section 1103.2 (relating to gift ban
exceptions), to help ensure that a person may not seek or accept
improper influence in accordance with section 1103 (relating to
restricted activities), a public official, public employee or
nominee or candidate for public office may not receive, accept,
take, seek or solicit any of the following:
(1) Gifts , other than gifts of cash, having either an
aggregate fair market value or aggregate actual cost greater
than $50 from any one person in a calendar year.
(2) A gift of cash.
§ 1103.2. Gift ban exceptions.
The prohibitions listed in section 1103.1 (relating to gift
ban) shall not apply to any of the following:
(1) A gift or any hospitality, transportation or lodging
from any of the following:
(i) A parent, sibling, spouse, child, stepchild,
stepparent, stepsibling, grandparent, grandchild, parent-
in-law, sibling-in-law or other family member or friend
when the circumstances make it clear that the motivation
for the gift or hospitality, transportation or lodging
was a personal or family relationship. The exception
under this subparagraph does not apply to a gift of cash
