Senate Bill 1081 Printer's Number 1289

PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - employment, or any valuable consideration under section 1103.2,

based on any understanding of that public official, public

employee or nominee that the vote, official action or judgment

of the public official or public employee or nominee or

candidate for public office would be influenced thereby.

* * *

Section 3. Title 65 is amended by adding sections to read:

§ 1103.1. Gift ban.

Except as provided in section 1103.2 (relating to gift ban

exceptions), to help ensure that a person may not seek or accept

improper influence in accordance with section 1103 (relating to

restricted activities), a public official, public employee or

nominee or candidate for public office may not receive, accept,

take, seek or solicit any of the following:

(1) Gifts , other than gifts of cash, having either an

aggregate fair market value or aggregate actual cost greater

than $50 from any one person in a calendar year.

(2) A gift of cash.

§ 1103.2. Gift ban exceptions.

The prohibitions listed in section 1103.1 (relating to gift

ban) shall not apply to any of the following:

(1) A gift or any hospitality, transportation or lodging

from any of the following:

(i) A parent, sibling, spouse, child, stepchild,

stepparent, stepsibling, grandparent, grandchild, parent-

in-law, sibling-in-law or other family member or friend

when the circumstances make it clear that the motivation

for the gift or hospitality, transportation or lodging

was a personal or family relationship. The exception

under this subparagraph does not apply to a gift of cash

