2026 NYX Game Awards Open for Entries — Celebrating Interactive Entertainment from Indie Visionaries to AAA Giants

The 2026 NYX Game Awards announces its 2026 competition, an international gaming award program reimagined to reflect the pace of change in the gaming world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 NYX Game Awards is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 competition, an international gaming award program reimagined to reflect the pace of change in the gaming world. More than just a celebration of released titles, the award spotlights the next frontiers of interactive entertainment, from experimental mechanics to cross-media storytelling.

“Each year, the entries remind us how far gaming has come. In 2026, we aim to go even further,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “We want to celebrate the boldest ideas — from indie creators with fresh visions to AAA studios redefining global experiences. The NYX Game Awards honors both polished achievements and the risks that move the industry forward.”

A Global Community of Creators

The NYX Game Awards welcomes entries from creators worldwide, ranging from indie developers launching their first projects to AAA studios shaping large-scale experiences. With submissions anticipated from more than 30 countries, the award demonstrates how gaming connects cultures and communities. Each entry contributes to a growing record of the industry’s transformation, where technology, imagination, and diverse perspectives shape the next era of interactive entertainment.

Eligibility & Deadlines

Eligible submissions include games and gaming projects created, released, or publicly launched after January 1, 2024. Entries will be accepted until March 12, 2026, across flagship platforms such as PC, Mobile, Console, and VR, along with specialized categories in Game Design, Audio, Video, and Advertising.

For more information or to submit your entry, please visit https://nyxgameawards.com/.

About NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards recognizes innovation, creativity, and excellence in the gaming industry. By honoring achievements across all levels of development — from indie titles to AAA blockbusters — the competition promotes inclusivity and diversity in gaming. Each year, the awards spotlight the projects and creators redefining what’s possible in video game excellence and interactive entertainment.

