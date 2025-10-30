IAOPCC Announces 2026 Board of Directors and Historic European Conference in Paris, France

Recognized Leaders in Pet Aftercare 2026 IAOPCC Board of Directors Donna Shugart-Bethune, IAOPCC Executive Director

The IAOPCC proudly announces its 2026 Board of Directors and its first-ever European Conference.

Founded in 1971, the IAOPCC is the recognized authority in the pet aftercare profession, representing members across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia.” — Donna Shugart-Bethune, Executive Director, IAOPCC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Pet Cemeteries & Crematories (IAOPCC) proudly announced its 2026 Board of Directors during its 54th Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas—reaffirming IAOPCC’s global leadership in professional pet aftercare.

Founded in 1971, the IAOPCC is the recognized authority in the pet aftercare profession, representing members across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. Through its internationally recognized Accreditation Program, Certification Courses, and Model Pet Aftercare Law, the IAOPCC sets and protects the highest global standards of ethics, transparency, and compassionate service.

2026 IAOPCC Board of Directors

• President: Martin Hopp, Australia

• Vice President & European International Director: Antoine Senecaut, France

• Treasurer: Deb Bjorling, New Jersey, USA

• Secretary: Keith D. Shugart, Georgia, USA

• Latin International Director: Larissa Pasillas, Mexico

• Board Members: Robert Blosser (Wisconsin, USA), Courtney de Craen (California, USA), Robert Erdman (Oklahoma, USA)

Executive Director Donna Shugart-Bethune, who has served the Association with distinction for 18 years, will continue in her leadership role, guiding the IAOPCC’s ongoing growth and global initiatives.

A Historic European Conference Ahead

IAOPCC will host its first-ever European Conference in Paris, France at the Novotel Paris Centre Tour Eiffel—a landmark gathering uniting professionals, suppliers, veterinarians, and regulators to advance education, innovation, and collaboration in pet aftercare.

The conference highlights a compelling global program designed to educate, inspire, and connect leaders in the pet aftercare profession. Attendees will embark on a virtual journey “Around the World in Pet Aftercare,” highlighting exemplary IAOPCC-accredited facilities across five countries and showcasing how transparency, innovation, and design excellence are shaping the future of aftercare worldwide. A thought-provoking panel on “Transparency and Consumer Rights in Pet Aftercare,” will bring together regulatory and veterinary experts to examine how consumer protection is redefining trust in the profession. The renowned Exhibitor Extravaganza will provide direct access to leading international suppliers, products, and technologies driving innovation in memorial care.

The conference will also explore sustainability and the future of alkaline hydrolysis, eco-friendly facility design, and peer-led discussions on leadership, compassionate team development, and technology integration. Panels on business growth and innovation within the European market will empower attendees with strategies for expansion and collaboration. The program culminates in a visionary session, “Building a European Voice for Pet Aftercare Professionals,” that unites global professionals through shared education, certification, and advocacy.

A fitting finale includes an exclusive tour of local European pet aftercare facilities, culminating in a special visit to Cimetière des Chiens et Autres Animaux Domestiques in Asnières-sur-Seine. Founded in 1899, this historic site—the world’s oldest pet cemetery—stands as a timeless tribute to the enduring bond between humans and their beloved companions.

About the IAOPCC

Founded in 1971, the International Association of Pet Cemeteries & Crematories (IAOPCC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only global association with formal Accreditation Standards for the pet aftercare profession. With members in more than 20 countries, IAOPCC provides education, certification, and advocacy to promote ethical, transparent, and compassionate care for every companion animal and the families who love them. Learn more at www.IAOPCC.com.

