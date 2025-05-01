IAOPCC Condemns Alleged Fraud by Eternity Pet Memorial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Recognized Leaders in Pet Aftercare

Facility charged with improper disposal of pet remains

CHESTNUT MOUNTAIN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories (IAOPCC) is issuing a formal statement following serious allegations against Eternity Pet Memorial, a pet aftercare facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The facility is under investigation for improperly disposing of thousands of dogs and cats for which grieving pet families had paid for cremations, burials, the return of cremains, and other aftercare services.

The alleged misconduct is deeply troubling and represents a serious breach of the ethical standards expected in the pet aftercare profession. Families place profound trust in providers during one of the most emotionally difficult times of their lives, and that trust must never be violated.

“These allegations are heartbreaking and highlight the urgent need for transparency and accountability in the pet aftercare industry,” said Donna Shugart-Bethune, Executive Director of the IAOPCC. “No family should question whether their beloved pet received the dignity and respect they paid for.”

The IAOPCC sets the highest standards of professionalism in the industry, including the industry’s only Accreditation Program. Members of the IAOPCC agree to meet stringent ethical and operational benchmarks, including:

• Adherence to a strict Code of Ethics

• Documented procedures for the proper handling, cremation, and return of remains

• Transparent, accurate communication and documentation with pet families

• Ongoing education of staff through training and certification programs

• Accredited Members of the IAOPCC agree to an inspection every five years

These safeguards are designed to protect consumers and ensure that pets receive compassionate and dignified aftercare.

Pet families are encouraged to verify whether a facility is a Member of the IAOPCC by visiting https://www.iaopcc.com. Our members agree to uphold the highest level of services that grieving families can rely on.

About the IAOPCC

The International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories (IAOPCC) is the only international organization offering a comprehensive accreditation program for pet aftercare providers. Through education, ethics, and accountability, the IAOPCC ensures the highest level of care and professionalism across the pet aftercare industry.

